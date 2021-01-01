पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गिरवाई में तीन दिन में तीसरी दुष्कर्म की घटना:काम दिलाकर जीता भरोसा फिर ठेकेदार ने किया महिला मजदूर की इज्जत को तार-तार

ग्वालियरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो - Dainik Bhaskar
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • अजयपुर पहाड़िया झुग्गी झोपड़ी की घटना
  • बुधवार सुबह हुआ मामला दर्ज

एक कंस्ट्रक्शन साइट के ठेकेदार ने महिला मजदूर को अच्छे काम का भरोसा दिलाकर उसके साथ दुष्कर्म किया है। वारदात मंगलवार रात 1 बजे अजयपुर पहाड़ी की है। विरोध करने पर आरोपी ठेकेदार ने महिला के 10 साल के बेटे का गला काटने की धमकी दी। इसके बाद महिला सब सहती गई। बुधवार सुबह पति व बच्चे के साथ पीड़ित महिला गिरवाई थाना पहुंची है। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर ठेकेदार की तलाश शुरू कर दी है। गिरवाई में यह तीन दिन में तीसरी दुष्कर्म की एफआईआर दर्ज हुई है।

शिवपुरी निवासी एक 30 वर्षीय महिला अपने पति व दस साल के बेटे के साथ कुछ समय पहले ग्वालियर आई थी। यहां गिरवाई के अजयपुर में कंस्ट्रक्शन साइट पर लेबर कॉन्ट्रेक्टर वीरेन्द्र कुशवाह ने उसे काम दिलाने का भरोसा दिया था। इसके बाद उसने गंगा विहार कॉलोनी में एक मल्टी में काम भी दिला दिया। जिससे उसने महिला और उसके पति का भरोसा जीत लिया। मंगलवार रात ठेकेदार महिला की झोपड़ी के पास पहुंचा। जब महिला रात को बाथरूम जाने के लिए उठी तो उसके मुंह को हाथ से दबाकर ठेकेदार उसे खींचकर झोपड़ी से कुछ दूर झाड़ियों में ले गया। यहां ठेकेदार उसके साथ जबरदस्ती करने लगा। महिला ने विरोध किया तो आरोपी ने उसके बेटे का गला काटकर हत्या करने और काम से निकाल देने की धमकी दी। इसके बाद महिला ज्यादा विरोध नहीं कर सकी। बुधवार सुबह महिला ने पति को सारी बात बताई। घटना के बाद से ही ठेकेदार गायब है। महिला अपने पति के साथ गिरवाई थाना पहुंची और शिकायत की है। पुलिस ने आरोपी ठेकेदार के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज कर ली है।

महिला को काम से भी निकाल दिया

जब महिला ने थाना में शिकायत की तो मल्टी के मालिक ने उसे काम से भी निकाल दिया है। एक तो महिला के साथ घटना हुई है और उसका काम भी छूट गया है। जिस कारण पीड़ित महिला और उसके परिवार पर आर्थिक संकट आ गया है। पीड़ित महिला और उसका परिवार अभी अजयपुर पहाड़ी पर अपनी झुग्गी झोपड़ी में ही रह रहा है।

