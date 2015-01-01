पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धनतेरस:तिथि आज रात 9.30 बजे से शुरू होगी, कल 5.59 बजे तक रहेगी

ग्वालियर4 घंटे पहले
  • शनिवार को दीपावली व रविवार को होगी गोवर्धन पूजा व अन्नकूट
  • दीपावली को बंगाली समाज मां काली की पूजा करेगा, बिहारी समाज का छठ पर्व 19 से शुरू होगा

दीपोत्सव की शुरुआत धनतेरस से होगी। धनतेरस की तिथि गुरुवार रात 9.30 बजे से शुरू होगी, जो शुक्रवार को शाम 5.59 बजे तक रहेगी। ज्योतिषियों के मुताबिक धनतेरस प्रदोषकाल का त्योहार है, इसलिए पूजन शुक्रवार को होना चाहिए। वहीं कुछ ज्योतिषियों का कहना है कि जिस दिन से त्रयोदशी शुरू हो रही है, पूजन उसी दिन होना चाहिए।

ज्योतिषाचार्य विजयभूषण वेदार्थी के अनुसार धनतेरस गुरुवार की रात 9.30 बजे से शुरू होगी, लेकिन प्रदोषकाल में धनतेरस की तिथि 13 नवंबर को रहेगी। इसलिए अंचल में ज्यादातर स्थानों पर धनतेरस 13 नवंबर को ही मनाई जाएगी। इसकी वजह से 5 दिन तक मनाया जाने वाला दीपोत्सव 4 दिन का ही होगा।

श्री वेदार्थी का कहना है कि 12 नवंबर गुरुवार के दिन द्वादशी तिथि रात्रि 9.30 बजे तक रहेगी। इसके उपरांत त्रयोदशी तिथि का प्रारंभ हो जाएगा, जो 13 नवंबर शुक्रवार सायं 5.59 बजे तक रहेगी। इन दोनों दिनों में ग्वालियर अंचल में प्रदोष बेला का समय सायं 5.23 से 8.02 मिनट तक रहेगा। शास्त्रों में व्यवस्था है कि धनतेरस का पर्व प्रदोष व्यापिनी त्रयोदशी में मनाना चाहिए।

इसलिए 12 नवंबर को त्रयोदशी तिथि प्रदोष व्यापिनी नहीं है। क्योंकि प्रदोष का समय सायं 5.23 बजे से 8.02 बजे तक का है। इस दिन त्रयोदशी का प्रारंभ प्रदोष काल के उपरांत रात्रि 9.30 बजे से हुआ है। 13 नवंबर को त्रयोदशी तिथि प्रदोष बेला के प्रारंभ होने के बाद 36 मिनट तक रहने से यह एक घड़ी से भी ज्यादा प्रदोष काल को व्याप्त कर रही है। अत: धनतेरस का पर्व 13 नवंबर शुक्रवार को मनाना ही शास्त्र सम्मत होगा। वहीं दीपावली शनिवार को व रविवार को गोवर्धन पूजा होगी।

मानस भवन में होगा आयोजन दूसरे दिन प्रतिमा विसर्जन होगा
बंगाली समाज द्वारा दीपावली पर मां काली की पूजा की जाएगी। पूजा का आयोजन मानस भवन में होगा। दूसरे दिन सुबह मां काली की प्रतिमा का विसर्जन किया जाएगा। बंगाली साेशल एंड कल्चरल एसाेसिएशन के संजय मजुमदार के अनुसार 14 नवंबर को मां काली की पूजा रात 9.30 बजे शुरू हाेगी, जाे मध्यरात्रि 12 बजे तक चलेगी। इस दौरान पुष्पांजलि व आरती भी हाेगी। अगले दिन रविवार को सुबह मां काली की प्रतिमा का विसर्जन हाेगा। मां काली के पूजन कार्यक्रम में वही भाग ले सकेगा, जो मास्क पहने होगा। पूजन कराने के लिए दिल्ली से पंडित तरुण बनर्जी आएंगे।

पहले दिन नहाय-खाय की रस्म, दूसरे दिन डूबते सूर्य को दिया जाएगा अर्घ्य
बिहारी समाज के छठ पर्व की शुरुआत 19 नवंबर को नहाय-खाय के साथ होगी। संतान की उन्नति के लिए महिलाओं द्वारा छठ पर्व पर व्रत किया जाता है। 19 को नहान खान होगा। इसमें महिलाएं पूजा करने के बाद रात को गुड़ की खीर खाएंगी और इसके बाद उनका व्रत शुरू हो जाएगा। 20 नवंबर को डूबते सूरज को अर्घ्य देंगीं।

21 नवंबर की सुबह उगते सूरज को अर्घ्य दिया जाएगा। बिहारी समाज के विभूति नारायण मिश्रा के अनुसार लश्कर क्षेत्र की महिलाएं कटोराताल में अर्घ्य देकर पूजा करती थीं, इस बार कटोरा ताल में पानी नहीं भरा है। वहीं दीनदयाल नगर में पूजन करने वाले बिहारी समाज के लोगों ने भी पर्व की तैयारी शुरू कर दी है।

