नवजात बदलने का मामला:डीएनए जांच से सुलझेगी गुत्थी, हाई कोर्ट ने गुजरात की लैब से जांच कराने का दिया आदेश

ग्वालियर41 मिनट पहले
  • मामला निजी अस्पताल में नवजात के बदलने का

निजी अस्पताल प्रबंधन पर लड़के की जगह लड़की देने के मामले की निर्णय डीएनए टेस्ट से होगा। महिला की याचिका पर सुनवाई करते हुए हाई कोर्ट ने सीएमएचओ ग्वालियर को सैंपल एकत्रित करने के एक माह के भीतर जांच रिपोर्ट पेश करने का निर्देश दिया है। मामले की अगली सुनवाई 15 मार्च को होगी। दरअसल, मंजू तोमर ने याचिका दायर करते हुए मुरार स्थित निजी अस्पताल पर बच्चा बदलने का आरोप लगाया है।

एडवोकेट एचके शुक्ला ने बताया कि याचिकाकर्ता ने आईवीएफ तकनीक से बच्चे को जन्म दिया। इसके बाद प्रबंधन ने जन्म संबंधी दस्तावेज भी दिए, जिसमें लड़का होना बताया। लेकिन अस्पताल से डिस्चार्ज करते समय लड़के की जगह लड़की थमा दी। इस संबंध में जब डॉक्टर से बात की तो बच्चे के बीमार होने का हवाला देते हुए अस्पताल में भर्ती कर इलाज करने की बात कही।

काफी समय बाद भी जब याचिकाकर्ता को लड़का सुपुर्द नहीं किया तब हाई कोर्ट में बंदी प्रत्यक्षीकरण याचिका दायर की गई। सुनवाई के दौरान शासकीय अधिवक्ता दीपक खोत ने कहा, चूंकि बच्चा आईवीएफ तकनीक से हुआ है। इस पर कोर्ट ने गुजरात की एक लैब से जांच कराने का आदेश दिया। याचिकाकर्ता के पति को पांच फरवरी 2021 को सैंपल देने के लिए उपस्थित रहने का निर्देश दिया गया है। इस दौरान निजी अस्पताल के डॉ.केजी शर्मा और डॉ. भावना शर्मा भी उपस्थित रहेंगे।

