पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

शर्मनाक घटना:चेकअप कराने गई 14 साल की बच्ची के साथ डॉक्टर ने की ज्यादती की कोशिश

ग्वालियर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • प्रेम नगर स्थित क्लीनिक पर दाे दिन पहले हुई घटना
  • मुरार जिला अस्पताल में पदस्थ है आरोपी बाल रोग विशेषज्ञ

मुरार जिला अस्पताल के एक डॉक्टर ने 14 वर्षीय बच्ची के साथ ज्यादती की कोशिश की है। बच्ची अपने पिता के साथ डॉक्टर के पास चेकअप कराने के लिए गई थी। डॉक्टर ने पिता को दवा लेने के लिए भेज दिया और इसी दौरान उसनेे बच्ची के साथ अश्लील हरकत कर दी। पड़ाव थाना पुलिस ने डॉक्टर पर एफआईआर दर्ज कर ली है।

टीआई पड़ाव विवेक अष्ठाना ने बताया कि एक 14 वर्षीय बच्ची दो दिन पहले अपने पिता के साथ मुरार जिला अस्पताल में पदस्थ बाल रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ. पवन कुमार गर्ग के प्रेम नगर स्थित क्लीनिक पर गई थी। डॉ. गर्ग का प्रेम नगर में घर है और वहीं क्लीनिक है।

बच्ची की तबियत खराब थी। बच्ची का चेकअप डॉक्टर ने किया। इसके बाद उसके पिता को दवा लेने के लिए बाजार भेज दिया। बच्ची से डॉक्टर ने ज्यादती की कोशिश की। कुछ देर बाद जब बच्ची के पिता लौटकर आए तो बच्ची के साथ डॉक्टर को गलत हरकत करते हुए पकड़ लिया।

उस दिन बच्ची के पिता ने क्लीनिक पर हंगामा किया। वह घर वापस आ गए। बदनामी के डर से किसी को कुछ नहीं बताया। मंगलवार को अपने परिजनों से बात की। इसके बाद शिकायत लेकर पड़ाव थाने पहुंचे। देर रात पड़ाव पुलिस ने डॉक्टर पर एफआईआर दर्ज की।

टीआई विवेक अष्ठाना ने बताया कि जिस डॉक्टर ने यह हरकत की उसकी उम्र करीब 60 वर्ष है। बच्ची के पिता ने थाने में बताया कि जब उनकी बच्ची 3 वर्ष की थी, तभी से इसी डॉक्टर के यहां इलाजे करा रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें