  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Gwalior
  The Farmers Said That The Central Government Wants To Crush The Movement, We Will Stand Till Death

प्रशासन को ठेंगा दिखा, सड़क पर ही हुई किसान महापंचायत:किसानों ने कहा केन्द्र सरकार आंदोलन को कुचलना चाहती है, हम मरते दम तक डटे रहेंगे

ग्वालियर44 मिनट पहले
फूलबाग पर बीच सड़क पर होता किसान महापंचायत , जिला प्रशासन व पुलिस ने एक दिन पहले दी थी चेतावनी। - Dainik Bhaskar
फूलबाग पर बीच सड़क पर होता किसान महापंचायत , जिला प्रशासन व पुलिस ने एक दिन पहले दी थी चेतावनी।
  • फूलबाग चौराहा पर किसान महापंचायत में खुलकर हुई चर्चा
  • अंतिम समय तक डटे रहने का लिया संकल्प

प्रशासन की चेतावनी को ठेंगा दिखाकर फूलबाग चौराहा की सड़क पर किसान महापंचायत का आयोजन किया गया है। किसान महापंचायत के मंच से किसानों ने कृषि कानून बनाने वाली केन्द्र सरकार पर हमला बोला है। किसानों का कहना है कि केन्द्र और राज्य सरकार किसान आंदोलन को कुचलना चाहती है, लेकिन किसान मरते दम तक डटे रहेंगे। किसान महापंचायत में जिले के आधा सैकड़ा गांव के करीब एक हजार से ज्यादा किसान शामिल हुए हैं। किसानों के बीच माकपा और अन्य दलों के शहरी सदस्य भी महापंचायत में बैठे नजर आए हैं।

फूलबाग पर किसान आंदोलन के तहत हो रही किसान महापंचायत में शामिल हाेने आए 50 गांव के एक हजार लोग
फूलबाग पर किसान आंदोलन के तहत हो रही किसान महापंचायत में शामिल हाेने आए 50 गांव के एक हजार लोग

केन्द्र सरकार के तीन कृषि कानून के विरोध में दिल्ली के साथ-साथ ग्वालियर के फूलबाग चौराहा पर 34 दिन से बैठे किसान, माकपा व अन्य दलों के आंदोलन को लगातार लोगों का समर्थन मिल रहा है। बुधवार को कृषि कानून और चार दिन पहले आंदोलन कर रहे किसानों पर तिरंगा हाथ में लिए युवकों को द्वारा किए गए हमले के विरोध में किसान महापंचायत बुलाई गई थी। पर इससे पहले मंगलवार शाम को ही जिला प्रशासन और पुलिस प्रशासन ने फूलबाग पर पहुंचकर किसान महापंचायत सड़क पर नहीं करने की चेतावनी दी थी। साथ ही जो पंडाल लगाया जा रहा था उसे हटवा दिया था। जिला प्रशासन ने सड़क पर कोई भी कार्यक्रम नहीं करने की चेतावनी दी थी। प्रशासन और पुलिस की चेतावनी के बाद भी बुधवार दोपहर 12.30 बजे से 3 बजे तक फूलबाग चौराहा पर बीच सड़क पर किसान महापंचायत हुई और किसानों ने खुलकर अपने विचार रखे हैं।

50 गांव के एक हजार किसान हुए शामिल

बुधवार को किसान महापंचायत में जिले के 50 गांव के एक हजार किसान शामिल हुए हैं। इनमें मुरार क्षेत्र के किसान नेता अलबेल सिंह राणा, अशोक पाठक एवं रामकिशन सिंह कुशवाह, मउ जमाहर सुसेरा सहित 15 गांव के किसानों के साथ किसान नेता रामबाबू जाटव, उमराव तथा सीताराम परिहार शामिल हुए हैं। रायरू के आसपास गांव से पलविन्दर सिंह, शौकत खान एवं सिद्वेश्वर शर्मा, गिरवाई, अजयपुर, गोहदूपूरा, वीरपुर आदि क्षेत्र से एक सैकड़ा किसानों के साथ नाहर सिंह कुशवाह, सुग्रीव सिंह कुशवाह, कल्लू लोधी, पदमपुर खेरिया से दिनेश सिंह, जहांगीरपुर के किसान शामिल हुए हैं।

महापंचायत में यह हुए फैसले

फूलबाग पर चली किसान महापंचायत में फैसला लिया गया है कि किसान आंदोलन को लेकर किसान आखिरी समय तक डटे रहेंगे। इसके साथ ही पूरा प्रदर्शन शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से ही किया जाएगा। इसमें दिल्ली और उसके आसपास प्रदर्शन कर रहे किसान संगठनों के आव्हान पर दिल्ली भी जाएंगे।

फूलबाग पर किसान महापंचायत के दौरान सेल्फी लेती महिला
फूलबाग पर किसान महापंचायत के दौरान सेल्फी लेती महिला

सेल्फी लेते नजर आई महिला

किसान आंदोलन के समय जहां कृषि कानून को लेकर गंभीर चर्चा हो रही थी वहीं आंदोलन में शामिल कुछ महिलाएं मोबाइल से सेल्फी ले रही थीं। एक महिला को सेल्फी लेते देख कई महिलाएं सेल्फी लेने में ही व्यस्त हो गईं।

कुछ रास्तें पर लगा जाम

किसान महापंचायत के कारण फूलबाग के आसपास के रास्तों पर जाम भी लगा है। यातायात पुलिस ने भी कुछ रास्तों पर यातायात मार्ग परिवर्तित किए हैं। नए पड़ाव पुल से आने वाले ट्रैफिक को चाट बाजार की ओर से फूलबाग नहीं आने दिया गया है। बेरीकेड्स लगाकर ट्रैफिक को मोतीमहल की ओर डायवर्ट किया गया है। इन्हीं रास्तों पर जाम के हालात भी रहे हैं।

