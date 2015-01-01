पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Gwalior
  • The Fire Was Caused By Equipment Malfunction, Not By A Short Circuit; The Committee Constituted By The Collector Submitted An Investigation And Submitted The Report

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सुपर स्पेशलिटी हॉस्पिटल:शॉर्ट सर्किट से नहीं, उपकरण की खराबी से लगी थी आग; कलेक्टर द्वारा गठित कमेटी ने जांच कर सौंपी रिपोर्ट

ग्वालियरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो

सुपर स्पेशलिटी हॉस्पिटल की चौथी मंजिल में संचालित आईसीयू में आग लगने की वजह शॉर्ट सर्किट नहीं बल्कि उपकरणों की खराबी थी। यह रिपोर्ट सोमवार को कलेक्टर द्वारा गठित टीम ने सौंपी है। कमेटी ने रिपोर्ट में कहा है कि आग लगने का प्रथम दृष्ट्या कारण हाई फ्लो नेजन कैनुला (एचएफएनसी) जो वेंटीलेटर की तरह मरीज को तेजी से ऑक्सीजन ऑक्सीजन देने का काम करता है, उसमेंं आई खराबी सामने आया है।

सुपर स्पेशलिटी हॉस्पिटल के चौथी मंजिल पर बने आईसीयू में 9 कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज भर्ती थे। यहां शनिवार को आग लग गई थी। आग लगने के कारण दो मरीज झुलस गए थे। यहां भर्ती एक मरीज की मौत कुछ घंटे बाद हो गई थी। वहीं दूसरे अस्पताल से आया एक मरीज देर से भर्ती होने के कारण मर गया था। हालांकि अस्पताल प्रशासन ने एक मरीज के मामूली झुलसने की बात कही थी। आगजनी में हाई फ्लो नेजन कैनुला (एचएफएनसी) और पलंग व कुछ अन्य सामान पूरी तरह नष्ट हो गया था।

आग लगने का कारण शॉर्ट सर्किट माना जा रहा था। संभागायुक्त के निर्देश पर कलेक्टर कौशलेंद्र विक्रम सिंह ने आग के कारणों का पता लगाने के लिए विद्युत यांत्रिकी विभाग, विद्युत सुरक्षा विभाग और मध्य क्षेत्र विद्युत वितरण कंपनी के अधिकारियों की एक टीम गठित की थी। इस टीम ने सुपर स्पेशलिटी हॉस्पिटल के आईसीयू का निरीक्षण कर आग के कारणों का पता लगाया। टीम ने अपनी रिपोर्ट सोमवार देर शाम अपर कलेक्टर आशीष तिवारी को सौंप दी है।

जांच टीम ने रिपोर्ट में आग लगने का कारण शॉर्ट सर्किट नहीं माना है। रिपोर्ट में टीम ने कहा है कि आईसीयू में आग शॉर्ट सर्किट होने का प्रमाण नहीं मिला है। वहां रखे उपकरण (वेंटीलेटर) खराब होंगे, जिसके कारण गद्दे में आग लगी। आगजनी में एचएफएनसी मशीन पूरी तरह जली थी। लिहाजा यही माना जा रहा है कि आग इसी के कारण लगी है।

टीम ने अपनी जांच रिपोर्ट सौंप दे दी है
आईसीयू में आग के कारणों की जांच करने गई टीम ने अपनी रिपोर्ट सौंप दी है। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक आईसीयू में शॉर्ट सर्किट से आग लगने का कोई प्रमाण नहीं मिला है। यह आग किसी उपकरण में आई खराबी के कारण लगी होना प्रथम दृष्ट्या प्रतीत हो रहा है।
-आशीष तिवारी,अपर कलेक्टर

कारण तो एक्सपर्ट ही बता सकते हैं
आईसीयू में आग शॉर्ट सर्किट या उपकरण की खराबी के कारण लगी, इस बारे में एक्सपर्ट ही बता सकते हैं। -डॉ. आरकेएस धाकड़, प्रभारी डीन, जीआरएमसी

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें