  • The Friend Entered The House As Soon As The Husband Went On Duty, Holding His Hand And Said If You Stay With Me, You Will Have Fun, The Woman Slapped

पति के दोस्त ने ही की नीयत खराब:पति के ड्यूटी पर जाते ही दोस्त घर में घुस आया, हाथ पकड़कर बोला-मेरे साथ रहोगी तो मजे करोगी, महिला ने मारा थप्पड़

ग्वालियर6 मिनट पहले
बहोड़ापुर थाना पुलिस ने किया है मामला दर्ज, फिलहाल आरोपी नहीं पकड़ा गया है - Dainik Bhaskar
बहोड़ापुर थाना पुलिस ने किया है मामला दर्ज, फिलहाल आरोपी नहीं पकड़ा गया है
  • बहोड़ापुर विनय नगर की घटना
  • पुलिस ने शनिवार को किया है मामला दर्ज

एक महिला पर उसके पति के दोस्त ने ही नीयत खराब कर दी। महिला के पति के ड्यूटी पर निकलते ही दोस्त घर पहुंचा। उसने महिला का हाथ पकड़कर बोला- मेरे साथ रहोगी तो मजे करोगी। इस पर महिला को काफी गुस्सा आया और उसने आरोपी में दो से तीन थप्पड़ जड़ दिए। साथ ही शोर मचाया। शोर होते हुए आरोपी भाग गया। वैसै तो घटना शुक्रवार दोपहर विनय नगर बहोड़ापुर की है। पर महिला शनिवार को थाना पहुंची और मामले की शिकायत की है।

बहोड़ापुर थाना क्षेत्र के विनय नगर निवासी 39 वर्षीय महिला अपने पति तथा दो बच्चों के साथ रहती है। महिला का पति एक प्राइवेट कंपनी में काम करता है। शुक्रवार दोपहर महिला अपने घर पर अकेली थी। उसका पति ड्यूटी पर गया था। बच्चे नानी के घर गए थे। इसी बीच उसके घर पति का दोस्त अखिलेश आ गया। पहले उसने महिला से उसके पति के बारे में पूछा, जब महिला ने बताया कि वह तो ड्यूटी गए हैं तो अखिलेश उसके पास पहुंचा और हाथ पकड़कर बोला मेरे साथ रहेगी तो जिंदगी में मजे करोगी। इस पर महिला को गुस्सा आ गया।

महिला ने पति की दोस्त की थप्पड़ों से की खातिरदारी

जब महिला ने पति के दोस्त की हरकतों का विरोध किया तो वह जबरदस्ती पर आ गया। इस पर महिला ने उसके गाल पर दो से तीन थप्पड़ जड़ दिए। इसके बाद भी आरोपी ने महिला का मुंह दबाने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन महिला ने शोर मचा दिया। शोर होते हुए आरोपी, महिला के पति और बच्चों को जान से मारने की धमकी देकर भाग गया। इसके बाद महिला ने रात को पति के आने पर पूरी घटना बताई। शनिवार को पीड़ित महिला बहोड़ापुर थाना पहुंची और मामल की शिकायत की। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर लिया है आरोपी की तलाश की जा रही है।

