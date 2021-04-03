पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सदर बाजार:सब्जी के ठेले पहुंचे हॉकर्स जोन कपड़े और दूसरे सामान बेचने वाले नहीं हटे

ग्वालियर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सदर बाजार मुरार में सड़क घेरकर खड़े ठेले। - Dainik Bhaskar
सदर बाजार मुरार में सड़क घेरकर खड़े ठेले।
  • प्रशासन, पुलिस व नगर निगम की टीम की हिदायत अनसुनी

मुरार के सदर बाजार में 3 दिन की हिदायत के बाद ठेले वालों का हॉकर्स जोन पहुंचना शुरू हो गया है। पिछले दो दिन में बारादरी चौराहे की एंट्री से अग्रसेन चौक तक के सब्जी ठेले वाले यहां से जा चुके हैं। लेकिन अग्रसेन चौक से सर्किट हाउस रोड पर सब्जी वालों ने पहले की तरह ही सड़क घेर रखी है और ऐसे ही सदर बाजार, रामलीला मैदान रोड पर कपड़े, खिलौने व दूसरे सामान बेचने वाले ठेले सड़क घेरकर खड़े रहते हैं।

ठेले वालों को बाजार से हटाए जाने के मामले में अधिकारियों का कहना है कि फिलहाल मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान के दौरे की तैयारियां चल रही हैं और उसके बाद कार्रवाई करते हुए सभी ठेलों को सड़क से हटाकर हॉकर्स जोन पहुंचाया जाएगा।

सीएम के दौरे के बाद होगी कार्रवाई
एसडीएम पुष्पा पुषाम का कहना है कि प्रशासन, पुलिस व नगर निगम की टीम रोज बाजार में पहुंचकर ठेले वाले व फुटपाथियों को हॉकर्स जोन में जाने की हिदायत दे रही हैं। जो लोग हिदायत के बाद भी शिफ्ट नहीं हो रहे। उन्हें सीए के दौरे के बाद हॉकर्स जोन में पहुंचाया जाएगा।

470 ठेले चिह्नित...दुकानदारों का सामान भी सड़क पर

  • सदर बाजार, रामलीला मैदान रोड, अग्रसेन चौक से सर्किट हाउस रोड तक 470 हाथ ठेले और फुटपाथिए सड़क घेरे रहते हैं। इस बाजार में रोजाना 20 हजार से ज्यादा लोगों की आवाजाही रहती है लेकिन सड़कें घिरे रहने के कारण लोग परेशान होते हैं।
  • ठेले और फुटपाथियों के साथ सड़क पर अतिक्रमण करने के मामले में इन बाजारों के दुकानदार भी पीछे नहीं है। दुकानदारों ने अपना ढेर सारा खुला और बंद सामान सड़क पर रखकर अतिक्रमण कर रखा है। 2019 में व्यापारियों के साथ जिला प्रशासन व पुलिस अधिकारियों की बैठक में तय हुआ था कि हर दुकान के आगे 3 फीट की जगह पर हद तय की जाएगी और उससे आगे कोई सामान नहीं रखेगा। लेकिन ऐसा नहीं हो सका।
  • सदर बाजार व इसके आसपास से 2019 में भी हाथ ठेले और फुटपाथियों को हटाया गया था। इन्हें सिंहपुर रोड व मछली मंडी के हाॅकर्स जोन में शिफ्ट कराकर व्यवस्थाएं सुधारी गईं। लेकिन सख्त मॉनिटरिंग के अभाव में हालात यथावत रहे। इसके अलावा मुरार में उत्कृष्ट विद्यालय व आजाद नगर पानी की टंकी तथा पोस्ट ऑफिस के सामने पार्किंग स्थल तैयार होने थे वह भी तैयार नहीं हो पाए।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें