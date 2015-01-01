पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • The Icy Wind Increased The Chill; Even The Third Day In The State, The Coldest Gwalior Night After Pachmarhi

अब और सर्द होगी रात:बर्फीली हवा ने बढ़ाई ठिठुरन; प्रदेश में तीसरे दिन भी पचमढ़ी के बाद सबसे सर्द ग्वालियर की रात

ग्वालियरएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • पारा 9.7 डिग्री पर पहुंचा

प्रदेश में लगातार तीसरे दिन पचमढ़ी के बाद ग्वालियर की रात सबसे सर्द रही। ग्वालियर में बुधवार को न्यूनतम तापमान जहां 9.7 डिग्री रिकॉर्ड किया गया। वहीं पचमढ़ी का न्यूनतम तापमान 8 डिग्री रिकॉर्ड हुआ। रात का तापमान गिरने का कारण बर्फ से ढके पहाड़ों से आने वाली सर्द हवा है।

बुधवार को सुबह से 4 से 6 किमी प्रतिघंटा की रफ्तार से उत्तर-पश्चिमी हवा चली। इससे ठिठुरन बढ़ गई। सुबह 9 बजे तक धूप कमजोर रही पर 10 बजे के बाद धुंध हटते ही चटक धूप निकली। इससे लोगों को थोड़ी राहत महसूस हुई, लेकिन शाम होते ही फिर सर्दी बढ़ गई। अंचल के मुरैना, श्योपुर, दतिया, शिवपुरी और भिंड में दिन में धूप खिली लेकिन रात का पारा थोड़ा और कम होने से रात सर्द रही।

आज से छटेंगे बादल, बढ़ेगी सर्दी
पश्चिमी विक्षोभ कमजोर पड़ गया है। इससे बादल छंटेंगे इससे अगले दो दिन के अंदर रात के तापमान में 2 से 3 डिग्री गिरावट आने की उम्मीद है। रात में ठिठुरन वाली सर्दी आएगी। साथ ही सुबह के समय हल्का कोहरा या फिर धुंध रहने की संभावना है।
-एके शुक्ला, मौसम वैज्ञानिक

