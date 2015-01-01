पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेलवे बोर्ड:झांसी-आगरा पैसेंजर ट्रेन कल से एक्सप्रेस के नाम से चलेगी; मुरैना का किराया 10 की जगह 30 रुपए

ग्वालियरएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो

रेलवे बोर्ड ने आमदनी बढ़ाने के लिए झांसी-आगरा के बीच चलने वाली पैसेंजर ट्रेन को एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन में तब्दील कर किराया तीनगुना कर दिया है। रिजर्वेशन कराने पर 15 रुपए अतिरिक्त चार्ज भी यात्री को देना होगा, लेकिन इस ट्रेन की न तो स्पीड बढ़ाई गई न इसमें एक्सप्रेस जैसी कोई सुविधा मिलेगी।

यह ट्रेन बुधवार से फिर से पटरी पर दौड़ेगी। ट्रेन में 13 कोच एवं 10 जनरल बोगी होंगी। एक कोच जीएससीएन और एक एसएलआर कोच होगा। झांसी से आगरा के बीच 216 किमी की दूरी यह ट्रेन 5 घंटे में तय करेगी। साथ ही ट्रेन अब सिमरियाताल, संदलपुर, सिथौली, बिरलानगर स्टेशन और रायरू में नहीं रुकेगी।

ग्वालियर स्टेशन से किराया

नोट: हर यात्री को रिजर्वेशन कराने पर 15 रुपए अतिरिक्त चार्ज भी देना होगा।
