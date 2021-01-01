पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पत्रकार कॉलोनी में फंदे पर झूला बेरोजगार:25 साल के युवक ने नीम के पेड़ पर चढ़कर गले में डाला फंदा और कूद गया, मौत

ग्वालियर30 मिनट पहले
पत्रकार कॉलोनी के पास एक युवक ने पेड़ पर फंदा डालकर फांसी लगा ली है, युवक यहां मजदूरी करता था और ललितपुर यूपी का रहने वाला है
  • बुधवार सुबह 11 बजे घटना का पता चला, कारणों को लेकर प्रारंभिक जानकारी में बेरोजगारी की बात सामने आई है

बुधवार सुबह पत्रकार कॉलोनी के पास पेड़ पर टंगी लाश से सनसनी फैल गई। घटना का पता चलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची है। युवक ने नीम के पेड़ पर करीब 12 फीट की ऊंचाई पर चढ़कर गले में फंदा डाला और नीचे छलांग लगा दी। युवक ने फांसी क्यों लगाई यह अभी पता नहीं चल सका है। इतना जरूर पता लगा है कि वह काम न मिलने से परेशान था। पुलिस ने शव को निगरानी में लिया है। मृतक यूपी के ललितपुर का रहने वाला बताया गया है।

शहर के सिटी सेंटर कलेक्ट्रेट पहाड़ी के पीछे पत्रकार कॉलोनी प्रस्तावित है। अभी यहां बसाहट नहीं हुई है और काफी सुनसान रहती है। बुधवार सुबह करीब 11 बजे जब कुछ लोग यहां से निकल रहे थे तो एक पेड़ पर लाश लटकी देखकर वह दंग रह गए। तत्काल मामले की सूचना पुलिस को दी। सिरोल थाना पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। पुलिस ने सबसे पहले शव को उतारने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन युवक ने नीम के पेड़ पर इतनी ऊपर जाकर फांसी लगाई थी कि पुलिस को शव नीचे उतारने में पसीना आ गया। शव नीचे उतारने के बाद जांच पड़ताल करने पर जेब से मिले आधार कार्ड से मृतक की शिनाख्त 25 वर्षीय चन्द्रभान सिंह पुत्र कल्लूराम निवासी ललितपुर यूपी के रूप में हुई है। मृतक पेशे से मजदूर है और अभी हाल ही में मॉडल टाउन के पास किसी झुग्गी झोपड़ी में रहता है। पुलिस ने शव को निगरानी में लेकर डेड हाउस में रखवा दिया है।

काम न मिलने से था परेशान

मृतक की पहचान होने के बाद पुलिस को इतना ही पता लगा है कि वह कई दिनों से काम न मिलने से परेशान था। काम मिल भी रहा था तो वह उसके लायक नहीं मिल रहा था। पुलिस अभी इसी को खुदकुशी का कारण मान रही है।

