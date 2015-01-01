पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मौसम:शहर में छाई धुंध की चादर, अब 10 की बजाय 6 घंटे ही निकल रही धूप

ग्वालियर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

इस बार दीपावली ठंड के बीच मनेगी। दो दिन से शहर में धुंध का असर बढ़ा है, इसका कारण हवा में प्रदूषण का स्तर बढ़ना है। मौसम विभाग का कहना है कि दिल्ली में प्रदूषण का स्तर बढ़ा है। दिल्ली की ओर से उत्तरी हवा आ रही हैं, इससे अंचल में भी प्रदूषण का असर देखने को मिला है। धुंध के चलते 10 घंटे निकलने वाली धूप अब 6 घंटे ही निकल रही है।

सुबह 2 घंटे देरी से और शाम को 2 घंटे पहले ही धूप निकलना बंद हो जाती है। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार शुक्रवार से जम्मू-कश्मीर के ऊपर पश्चिमी विक्षोभ सक्रिय होगा। इसका तीन दिन तक रहेगा। इसके बाद पहाड़ों में बर्फबारी शुरू हो जाएगी। इससे दिन-रात के पारे में गिरावट होगी।

दिन-रात का तापमान सामान्य से नीचे पहुंचा
पिछले दिन की तुलना में अधिकतम तापमान 0.2 डिग्री बढ़त के साथ 28.9 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। यह सामान्य से 1.9 डिग्री कम रहा। न्यूनतम तापमान 0.1 डिग्री बढ़त के साथ 11.4 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। यह सामान्य से 1.6 डिग्री कम रहा।

पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के असर से न्यूनतम तापमान गिरेगा
^जम्मू-कश्मीर में शुक्रवार से पश्चिमी विक्षोभ सक्रिय होने की संभावना है, जिस कारण शुक्रवार से लेकर आगामी तीन दिन तक रात के तापमान में मामूली बढ़त की संभावना है। पहाड़ों में बर्फबारी होने के बाद नवंबर के तीसरे सप्ताह में सर्दी और जोर पकड़ेगी।
-वेद प्रकाश सिंह, वरिष्ठ मौसम वैज्ञानिक

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें