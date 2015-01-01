पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Gwalior
  • The New Couple Had Filed A Petition, The Girl Turned Around And The Police Arrested The Young Man

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पहले सुरक्षा की गुहार - फिर पलटे:नवदंपती ने लगाई थी याचिका, युवती पलटी तो पुलिस ने युवक को किया गिरफ्तार

ग्वालियर23 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आर्य समाज में शादी की थी और परिजनों से खतरा बताया था
  • हाई कोर्ट ने मूल शंकर आर्य समाज वैदिक संस्था के शादी कराने पर लगाई रोक

आर्य समाज में शादी करने के बाद परिजनों से सुरक्षा दिलाने की गुहार लगाना ग्वालियर के युवक को भारी पड़ गया। युवक ने जिस युवती से शादी की, उस युवती के साथ हाई कोर्ट में याचिका दायर करते हुए परिजनों से जान का खतरा बताया लेकिन पुलिस ने जब युवती से पूछताछ की तो युवती ने युवक पर ही जबरन शादी करने का आरोप लगा दिया।

नतीजा- पुलिस ने युवक को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया। वहीं, हाई कोर्ट ने पवनसुत काॅलोनी स्थित मूल शंकर आर्य समाज वैदिक संस्था काे शादी कराने पर भी रोक लगा दी। दोनों ने इसी मंदिर में शादी करना बताया था।

दरअसल, ग्वालियर निवासी विक्रम राणा और दतिया निवासी शालू शर्मा ने हाई कोर्ट में याचिका दायर की और बताया कि दोनों ने गत वर्ष 28 दिसंबर को शादी कर ली है।

चूंकि, परिजन शादी से खुश नहीं है। ऐसे में वे दोनो‌ं को नुकसान पहुंचा सकते हैं। हालांकि, जब इस मामले की सुनवाई हुई तो पुलिस ने कोर्ट को बताया कि युवती ने लड़के पर जबरदस्ती कोरे कागज पर हस्ताक्षर कराकर शादी कर ली थी। इस पर युवक को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है।

वहीं, मध्यभारत आर्य प्रतिनिधि सभा की ओर से बताया गया कि मूल शंकर आर्य समाज वैदिक संस्था को मान्यता प्राप्त नहीं है। शहर में कुल 6 आर्य समाज मंदिर को ही मान्यता प्राप्त है। जिनमें लोहा मंडी, नया बाजार, चित्रगुप्तगंज गौसपुरा, मुरार, गंगाविहार, डबरा व बिलौआ शामिल है।

यह संस्था पैसे कमाने के लालच में हमारी संस्था के नाम का इस्तेमाल कर छवि धूमिल कर रही है। इस पर कोर्ट ने स्पष्ट किया कि जो भी इस मंदिर से शादी कराएगा, वह अमान्य मानी जाएगी। कोर्ट ने संस्था की जांच का भी आदेश दिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंवैक्सीन के साइड इफेक्ट्स से रहें सावधान, रिपब्लिक डे के चीफ गेस्ट होंगे जॉनसन और आर-पार की लड़ाई में बदला किसान आंदोलन - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें