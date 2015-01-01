पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Gwalior
  • The New Rates Of The Corporation, The Government Has Agreed To Pay Rs 589 Instead Of 150 Burners

चुनाव से पहले आर्थिक बाेझ की तैयारी:निगम की नई दरें सरकार ने मानीं ताे जलकर के 150 की जगह चुकाने हाेंगे 589 रुपए

ग्वालियरएक घंटा पहले
प्रदेश सरकार नगरीय निकाय चुनाव के पहले शहरवासियों पर आर्थिक बोझ डालने जा रही है। यदि उपभोक्ता प्रभार की नई प्रस्तावित दरों को मंजूरी मिली तो लोगों को जलकर के 150 रुपए की जगह 589 रुपए प्रतिमाह चुकाने हाेंगे। इसी तरह सफाई शुल्क 63 रुपए की जगह 375 रुपए देने हाेंगे। मल-जल प्रबंधन और सीवरेज का शुल्क भी दाेगुना हाे जाएगा।

दरअसल, प्रदेश के नगरीय आवास एवं विकास आयुक्त निकुंज श्रीवास्तव के अादेश पर नगर निगम ने उपभोक्ता प्रभार की नई दरों का प्रस्ताव तैयार कर भोपाल भेजा है। यदि ये प्रस्ताव मंजूर हुआ तो एक परिवार को हर महीने औसतन 1316 रुपए चुकाने होंगे।

इसमें जलकर, सफाई, सीवेज और मल-जल प्रबंधन का शुल्क शामिल है। इस तरह एक परिवार से सालाना 15792 रुपए वसूले जाएंगे। यही नहीं गैर रहवासी और इंडस्ट्री के मालिकों को दो गुना से ज्यादा तक राशि हर साल देना पड़ सकती है। हर साल 5% की बढ़ोत्तरी का भी प्रावधान इसमें शामिल किया गया है।

निगम का दावा है कि यह दरें शहर के 2.40 लाख उपभोक्ताओं पर साल में उक्त सुविधाओं व संसाधनों पर खर्च होने वाली राशि को आधार बनाकर तय की गईं हैं। जलकर के मामले में निगम ने एक अन्य प्रस्ताव भी भाेपाल भेजा है। इसे जलकर के 1.50 लाख उपभोक्ता को आधार बनाकर तैयार किया गया। इससे राशि डेढ़ गुना से ज्यादा बढ़ने की उम्मीद है।

इसमें रहवासी से 940 रुपए महीने, गैर रहवासी से 1410 रुपए, इंडस्ट्री से 1880 रुपए और सरकारी यूनिट से 940 रुपए महीने के लेने का प्रस्ताव है। अब भोपाल स्तर पर बनी एक कमेटी तय करेगी कि किस कैटेगरी को मान्य किया जाए। इसी आधार पर 2021-2022 से उपभोक्ता प्रभार की दरें लागू कर दी जाएंगी। गौरतलब है कि उपभोक्ता प्रभार की दरों को लेकर नगर निगम में एक महीने से बैठकों का दौर चल रहा है।

कहां, कितने रुपए खर्च हुए

पानी सप्लाई एवं संधारण कार्य पर 1 अरब 53 करोड़ 2019-20 में खर्च किए गए।
सीवेज के संचालन एवं संधारण पर 2019-2020 में 30 करोड़ 21 लाख रुपए खर्च किए गए हैं।
मल-जल प्रबंधन पर 2019-2020 में 4.52 कराेड़ खर्च हुए।
{सफाई व्यवस्था पर 100 करोड़ रुपए की 2019-2020 में खर्च किए गए हैं।

नाेट: इस राशि को 2.40 लाख मकानों के हिसाब से विभाजित कर उपभोक्ता प्रभार की नई दरें तय की गई हैं।

परिषद और प्रशासक ही करेंगे लागू

नगर निगम आयुक्त ने जो प्रस्ताव शासन को भेजा है, उसे राज्य स्तर की कमेटी विचार कर फाइनल करेगी। इसके बाद उसे नगर निगम परिषद नहीं होने पर प्रशासक को भेजा जाएगा। वो ही इसे शहर में लागू करेंगे।

प्रस्ताव भेजा, शासन करेगा फैसला

उपभोक्ता प्रभार दरों के संबंध में शासन से मिले आदेशों का पालन कर प्रस्ताव भोपाल भेज दिया है। वहां एक कमेटी बनाई गई है। वह कमेटी और शासन जो भी प्रस्ताव पर प्रस्तावित दरों के संबंध में फैसला लेगा। उसके बाद आगे कार्रवाई करेंगे।
- संदीप माकिन, निगमायुक्त

