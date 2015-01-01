पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जीवाजी यूनिवर्सिटी:नर्सिंग के फेल छात्रों के नंबर चार्ट में बढ़ाकर जारी कर दीं पास की अंकसूची, तीन कर्मचारी सस्पेंड, अफसरों को बचाया

ग्वालियर2 दिन पहले
  • कार्यपरिषद सदस्य की शिकायत पर जांच कराई तो पकड़ा गया फर्जीवाड़ा

जीवाजी यूनिवर्सिटी में गोपनीय विभाग और करेक्शन के अफसर और कर्मचारियों की मिलीभगत से बीएससी नर्सिंग फाइनल ईयर के फेल छात्रों को पास करने का मामला उजागर हुआ है। कार्यपरिषद सदस्य अनूप अग्रवाल की शिकायत पर प्राथमिक जांच कराई गई तो ये गड़बड़ी पकड़ी गई।

सोमवार को गोपनीय विभाग के अधीक्षक विनोद जाटव, कर्मचारी सूरज भटेजा और करेक्शन सेल में कार्यरत कर्मचारी जरदान सिंह को तत्काल प्रभाव से निलंबित कर दिया है। जबकि एक स्थायी कर्मचारी सुरेंद्र कुशवाह को कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी किया है। हालांकि गोपनीय विभाग के अफसर और अन्य कर्मचारियों के खिलाफ कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की गई। करेक्शन सेल में काम करने वाले शिक्षक भी बचा लिए गए हैं।

जो छात्र फेल हो गए उन्हें चार्ट में नंबर बदलकर प्रथम श्रेणी में पास बता दिया
बीएससी नर्सिंग फाइनल ईयर में इस साल बड़ी संख्या में छात्र फेल हुए थे। छात्र-छात्राओं ने री-ओपनिंग और रीटोटलिंग के लिए आवेदन किया था। इसमें भी छात्र पास नहीं हुए तो उन्होंने जेयू के कर्मचारी और अफसरों से सीधे संपर्क साधा। इसके बदले छात्रों से मोटी रकम वसूल की गई और चार्ट में हेराफेरी कर पास की मार्कशीट जारी कर दी गई। दो मार्कशीट कार्यपरिषद सदस्य अनूप अग्रवाल के हाथ लगीं। इनमें रोल नंबर 3219320 से परीक्षा देने वाले छात्र पंकज सिंह का मामला शामिल है। दूसरे छात्र का नाम रोहित सिंह है। दोनों छात्र स्वामीजी महाराज कॉलेज ऑफ नर्सिंग दतिया में पढ़ते हैं। दोनों ही छात्र मुख्य परिणाम में फेल थे। जबकि चार्ट में करेक्शन करने के बाद इन दोनों छात्रों को प्रथम श्रेणी में पास दिखाया गया है।

3 प्रोफेसरों की कमेटी करेगी जांच
नर्सिंग छात्रों को हेराफेरी कर पास करने के मामले में जेयू ने अध्ययनशाला के प्रो. उमेश होलानी, प्रो. एसके शुक्ला और एसके गुप्ता की कमेटी बनाई है, जो मामले की जांच करेगी।

दोषी अफसरों पर भी कार्रवाई होगी
बीएससी नर्सिंग फाइनल ईयर के फेल छात्रों को पास करने के मामले में प्राथमिक जांच में गड़बड़ी मिली है जिसके बाद तीन कर्मचारियों को तत्काल प्रभाव से सस्पेंड कर दिया गया है। साथ ही तीन प्रोफेसरों के मार्गदर्शन में जांच कमेटी का गठन कर दिया गया है। इस मामले में यदि अफसर जांच में दोषी पाए गए तो उनके खिलाफ भी कार्रवाई होगी।
-प्रो. डीडी अग्रवाल, रेक्टर, जेयू

