कोरोना संक्रमण दर 9.31 पर पहुंची:अस्पतालों में भर्ती मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ी; अब बरती लापरवाही तो घर अथवा अस्पताल में मनानी पड़ेगी दीपावली

ग्वालियर42 मिनट पहले
बाजारों में बिना मास्क के खरीदारी करने के लिए पहुंच रहे हैं लोग। स्थान: टोपी बाजार।

शहर में कोरोना संक्रमण के मामले फिर से तेजी पकड़ रहे हैं। सितंबर में कोरोना ब्लास्ट (5476 केस) के बाद अक्टूबर (2761) में केस काफी कम मिले थे। लेकिन नवंबर में हुए चुनाव और त्योहार के चलते संक्रमितों की संख्या फिर से बढ़ रही है। आंकड़ों पर नजर डालें तो अक्टूबर के आखिरी दिनों में संक्रमण दर मात्र 3.02 प्रतिशत थी। जो कि नवंबर में बढ़कर 9.31 प्रतिशत पर पहुंच गई है। ऐसे में आपकी जरा सी लापरवाही दीपावली के त्योहार का मजा किरकिरा कर सकती है। सामान्य लक्षण की स्थिति में आपको घर में ही आईसोलेट रहना पड़ेगा और यदि स्वास्थ्य खराब हुआ तो अस्पताल में भर्ती होना पड़ेगा।

टेस्टिंग कम लेकिन संक्रमित निकले ज्यादा
नवंबर में ग्वालियर में बहुत संख्या में टेस्टिंग हुई। 9 नवंबर तक केवल 6763 लोगों की ही जांच हुई जबकि 630 लोग संक्रमित निकले। जबकि आठ लोगों ने कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते दम तोड़ा। वहीं अक्टूबर में 23 से 31 तक के आंकड़ों पर नजर डालें तो कुल 13343 लोगों की जांच की गई। इसमें 404 लोग पाॅजिटिव मिले। हालांकि, इस अवधि में 11 कोरोना संक्रमितों की मौत भी हुई थी।

बाजारों में खरीदारी के दौरान सावधानी बरतें लोग
शहर में कोरोना संक्रमण के मामले फिर से बढ़ रहे हैं। काफी संख्या में लोग खरीदारी के लिए बाजार पहुंच रहे हैं। ऐसी स्थिति में संक्रमित होने का खतरा और बढ़ जाता है। यदि सावधानी नहीं बरती को त्योहार का मजा किरकिरा हो जाएगा। -डाॅ. मनोज कौरव, जिला स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी

