  • The Owner Of Balaji Gardens In Gwalior Said That The Government Land Was Broken By The Administration

कांग्रेस क्यो आंदोलन कर रही है:ग्वालियर में बालाजी गार्डन के मालिक बोले शासकीय जमीन थी  प्रशासन ने तोड़ दी

21 मिनट पहले
बालाजी गार्डन के मालिक इंदर सिंह अपनी बात कहते हुए
  • मामला बालाजी गार्डन पर एंटी माफिया मुहीम के तहत

शहर में बालाजी गार्डन पर प्रशासन की एंटी माफिया मुहीम के तहत तोड़फोड़ पर कांग्रेस ने जगह जगह पुतले जलाये हैं। पर गार्डन मालिक इंदर सिंह ने रविवार शाम पूरे मामले का पटाक्षेप कर दिया है। उनका कहना है कि कांग्रेस क्यों बेगानी शादी में अब्दुल्ला दीवाना बन रही है। मेरी जमीन थी जो हिस्सा शासकीय था वो तोड़ दिया गया। न मैं कांग्रेस से हूं न भाजपा से। कांग्रेस क्यों आंदोलन कर रही है।

4 दिन पहले जिला प्रशासन ने एंटी माफिया मुहीम शुरू की थी। ये मुहीम के पहले दिन थाटीपुर में बालाजी गार्डन का आगे का हिस्सा तोड़ दिया गया था। इस पर काफी विवाद हुआ था। जमीन इंदर सिंह यादव के नाम पर है। उनके रिश्ते में भाई कांग्रेस नेता अशोक सिंह है। इस घटना के बाद कांग्रेस ने आपात बैठक बुलाई और शुक्रवार को एक साथ भाजपा नेता व राज्य सभा सदस्य ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया के पुतले जलाये थे। उसी दिन शाम को प्रशासन ने और तुड़ाई कर दी। इसके अगले दिन कांग्रेस आक्रोश जताते हुए धरना दिया था। इस मामले में रविवार को गार्डन मालिक इंदर सिंह सामने आए हैं उनका कहना था कि मेरी जमीन में अनजाने में कुछ हिस्सा सरकारी था उसे हटा दिया गया। कार्रवाई पर मुझे कोई आपत्ति नहीं है। पर कांग्रेस को किसने अधिकार दिया कि वो इसे मुद्दा बनाये।

