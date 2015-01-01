पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्लाज्मा बेचने का मामला:पुलिस और प्रशासन की दाे समितियां तलाशेंगी प्लाज्मा गिरोह का नेटवर्क

ग्वालियरएक घंटा पहले
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो।
  • काेराेना महामारी में महादलाली, प्लाज्मा गैंग उजागर
  • 48 घंटे बाद अफसरों ने दिखाई सक्रियता

जेएएच की फर्जी रसीद पर प्लाज्मा बेचकर कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों के परिजन को ठगने वाले गिरोह के बेनकाब होने से पूरे स्वास्थ्य सिस्टम पर ही सवाल खड़े हो गए हैं। दो दिन तक मामले को हल्के में लेने वाली पुलिस और जिला प्रशासन ने शनिवार को जांच के लिए अलग-अलग समिति बना दीं। पुलिस जहां इस गिरोह से जुड़े दलालों का नेटवर्क खंगालेगी। वहीं प्लाज्मा उपलब्ध कराने से जुड़ी पड़ताल डॉक्टरों की टीम करेगी।

प्रशासन...जीआरएमसी के सीनियर डॉक्टर को टीम में शामिल करेंगे
जिला प्रशासन द्वारा गठित टीम में जीआरएमसी के सीनियर डॉक्टर को शामिल किया जाएगा। सीएमएचओ डॉ. मनीष शर्मा ने प्लाज्मा मामले की जांच में मेडिकल कॉलेज का भी एक विशेषज्ञ लेने की बात कही थी। इस पर संभागायुक्त आशीष सक्सैना ने जेएएच अधीक्षक डॉ. आरकेएस धाकड़ को निर्देश दिए हैं कि वे एक सीनियर डॉक्टर का नाम जांच कमेटी के लिए भेजें।

पुलिस...क्राइम इन्वेस्टिगेशन करने वाले अफसरों को दी जिम्मेदारी
एसपी अमित सांघी ने इस मामले की जांच के लिए सीएसपी यूनिवर्सिटी रत्नेश तोमर, सीएसपी इंदरगंज नागेंद्र सिंह सिकरवार, टीआई पड़ाव विवेक अष्ठाना, एसआई एमके शर्मा, क्राइम ब्रांच के एसआई नरेंद्र सिसोदिया, सिपाही गुलशन सोनकर, रामवीर सिंह, घनश्याम जाट और संजीव यादव को टीम में शामिल किया है।

जेएएच ब्लड बैंक के पास सक्रिय हैं ब्लड व प्लाज्मा बेचने वाले दलाल
जेएएच की ब्लड बैंक के आसपास ब्लड और प्लाज्मा बेचने वालों का रैकेट सक्रिय है। ये लोग उन मरीजों पर निगाह रखते हैं, जिनके पास ब्लड देने के लिए कोई डोनर नहीं होता है। ये लोग ऐसे मरीजों के अटेंडेंट से संपर्क कर उन्हें डोनर उपलब्ध कराते हैं और बदले में 5 से 20 हजार रुपए तक वसूलते हैं। साथ ही मरीज से कहते हैं कि वह ब्लड लेने के लिए जो शुल्क लगता है वह जमा कराकर आएं।

अटेंडेंट के साथ डोनर उनका रिश्तेदार बनकर जाता है और ब्लड दे आता है। इसके बाद अटेंडेंट को ब्लड मिल जाता है। सूत्रों का कहना है कि ब्लड और प्लाज्मा बेचने वाले गिरोह सामान्य प्लाज्मा को खरीदकर उसे कोविड का बताकर मुंहमांगे दामों पर बेच रहे हैं। कोविड पॉजिटिव रह चुके जिन लोगों ने प्लाज्मा दिया है उनका पूरा रिकॉर्ड ब्लड बैंक के पास रहता है।

