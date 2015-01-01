पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रजिस्ट्री कराने वाले पक्षकारों की संख्या बढ़ी:दो अफसरों को सौंपा 3 का काम ताकि रजिस्ट्री की वेटिंग खत्म हो

ग्वालियर41 मिनट पहले
लॉकडाउन खत्म होते ही रजिस्ट्री कराने वाले पक्षकारों की संख्या बढ़ गई है। इसी कारण पिछले एक महीने से स्लॉट बुकिंग के लिए तीन दिन की वेटिंग चल रही थी। शुक्रवार शाम इसी कारण विभाग ने मौजूदा 39 स्लॉट को बढ़ाकर 60 कर दिए हैं।

इतना ही नहीं, शहरी क्षेत्र में चार उप पंजीयकों को अब छह उप पंजीयकों के बराबर काम करने को कहा गया है। इससे शुक्रवार शाम से ही स्लॉट संख्या 156 से बढ़कर 360 हो गई है।

वृत-2 में रिकॉर्ड घटे दस्तावेज:

इस साल 47 करोड़ का राजस्व विभाग को कम मिला है। इसके दो कारण हैं, पहला 2फीसदी की छूट और दूसरा मुरार, सिटी सेंटर अर्थात नए ग्वालियर में दस्तावेज कम पंजीयन होना है।

यहां पर पूर्व कलेक्टर अनुराग चौधरी खाना नंबर-12 में जांच लंबित शब्द लिखवा गए हैं। इसी कारण अक्टूबर तक यहां पर 2235 दस्तावेज कम पंजीयन हुए हैं जबकि पुराने लश्कर शहर में 241 दस्तावेज का पंजीयन ज्यादा हुआ है। पंजीयन मुख्यालय ने वर्ष 2021-22 गाइड लाइन की तैयारी चालू कर दी है। जिला मूल्यांकन समिति को जमीन की कीमतों पर अंतिम निर्णय 15 जनवरी तक लेना है।

दस्तावेज का पंजीयन हो रहा है

कोरोना के कारण छह माह रीयल एस्टेट का काम ठप रहा। इन दिनों काम पटरी पर है और पक्षकार दस्तावेज पंजीयन करा रहे हैं। इसलिए नई गाइड लाइन में सरकार को कोई परिवर्तन नहीं करना चाहिए। दो फीसदी की छूट को भी 31 दिसंबर से आगे बढ़ा देना चाहिए।
अतुल अग्रवाल, अध्यक्ष, क्रेडाई ग्वालियर

अफसरों की कमी के कारण थी वेटिंग

चार पद खाली हैं, इसलिए काम में दिक्कत-शहरी क्षेत्र में उप पंजीयकों के 8 पद हैं पर पदस्थ 4 हैं। इसी कारण वेटिंग लंबी चल रही थी। शुक्रवार शाम विभाग ने स्लॉट 39 से 60 कर दो अफसरों को तीन का काम सौंपा है।
-डॉ. दिनेश गौतम, जिला पंजीयक

