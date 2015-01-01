पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मदद:दुर्घटना में दोनों हाथ गंवा बैठे युवक को आश्रम पहुंचाया

ग्वालियर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

एक दुर्घटना में दोनों हाथ गंवा बैठे पवन शिवहरे निवासी जनकगंज को सामाजिक संस्था की मदद से भरतपुर स्थित अपना घर आश्रम में पहुंचाया गया। जनकगंज में चाय का ठेला लगाने वाले पवन को कुछ दिन पूर्व करंट लगा था, जिसके चलते उनके दोनों हाथ काटने पड़े थे। घटना के बाद पवन की पत्नी उसे छोड़कर चली गई और रिश्तेदारों ने भी मदद करने में हाथ खड़े कर दिए थे।

सोमवार को पवन, विधायक प्रवीण पाठक के निवास स्थित कार्यालय पहुंचा। आमजन से चर्चा के दौरान कार्यकर्ताओं ने पवन की समस्या से विधायक को अवगत कराया, इसके बाद उन्होंने एक संस्था की मदद से पवन के भरतपुर स्थित आश्रम में देखभाल का प्रबंध कराया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें