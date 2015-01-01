पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Gwalior
  • The Young Man Was Found Talking On The Phone From Home, After Some Time, The Dead Body Was Found On Cancer Hill

ग्वालियर में हादसा या हत्या:घर से फोन पर बात करते निकला था युवक, कुछ देर बाद कैंसर पहाड़ी पर मिला शव

ग्वालियर12 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
इसी युवक की लाश कैंसर पहाड़ी के पास मिली थी।
  • बताया गया कि कार ने कुचल दिया
  • पिता ने लगाया हत्या का आरोप, साथ में युवती भी थी

ग्वालियर में एक युवक की संदिग्ध हालात में माैत हो गई। वह घर से फोन पर बात करते हुए निकला था।कुछ देर बाद उसका शव कैंसर पहाड़ी पर पड़ा होने की खबर मिली। बताया गया कि युवक को किसी कार ने कुचल दिया है। घटना के समय युवक के साथ एक युवती भी थी, जिसने कुछ समय पूर्व उस पर छेड़छाड़ का मामला दर्ज कराया था। मृतक के पिता ने हत्या का आरोप लगाया है। बुधवार दोपहर मृतक का पोस्टमार्टम किया गया है। जनकगंज नेहरू पेट्रोल पम्प के पास मुलदास की खोह निवासी 24 वर्षीय पवन पुत्र शिवचरण रजक पेशे से एंबुलेंस चालक था। दोपहर में घर पर खाना खा रहा था, तभी उसे किसी का कॉल आया। कॉलर से बात करते हुए वो बाइक लेकर निकल गया। कुछ समय बाद पवन के मोबाइल से ही कॉल कर उसके पिता को उसे किसी कार के टक्कर मारने और हादसे में उसकी मौत की खबर दी। इस पर परिजन वहां पहुंचे।

यहां पता लगा कि घटना के समय पवन के साथ एक युवती भी मौजूद थी। उसने पवन पर पहले छेड़छाड़ का मामला भी दर्ज कराया था। इस मामले में वो जेल भी गया था। पुलिस को टक्कर मारने वाली कार का नंबर भी मिला है, पर मृतक के पिता ने उसी युवती पर हत्या का आरोप लगाया ही। फिलहाल पुलिस ने दुघर्टना का मामला दर्ज किया है। परिजन के आरोपों की जांच की जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता का बड़ा फैसला, अगले साल बगैर परीक्षा दिए पास हो जाएंगे 10वीं-12वीं के स्टूडेंट्स - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें