पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Gwalior
  • There Is No Preparation For Governance By The Fair, Till Now The Work Of Allotment With Tenders And Maintenance Has To Be Done

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

असमंसज:मेला लगाने पर शासन-प्रशासन की कोई तैयारी नहीं, अब तक हो जाने थे टेंडर और मेंटेनेंस के साथ आवंटन के काम

ग्वालियर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ग्वालियर व्यापार मेला (फाइल फोटो)
  • पिछले साल इस समय तक ठेके, मेंटेनेंस और दुकानों के आंवटन की प्रक्रिया पूरी कर ली थी

कोरोना महामारी के कारण लगा लॉकडाउन बेशक पूरी तरह अनलॉक हो गया। लेकिन ग्वालियर व्यापार मेले के आयोजन को लेकर अब तक प्रशासन-शासन स्तर पर कोई निर्णय नहीं हो पा रहा है। यही कारण है कि इस साल मेले के लिए अब तक एक भी तैयारी नहीं हो पाई। जबकि पिछले साल तक इस समय तक ठेके, मेंटेनेंस और दुकानों के आंवटन की प्रक्रिया लगभग पूरी खत्म कर ली जाती थी।

मेला प्राधिकरण के अधिकारी भी इस असमंजस में हैं कि मेला इस साल लगेगा या नहीं? शासन स्तर पर इसके लिए कोई आदेश नहीं आया है और न बैठक हुई है। अधिकारियों के अनुसार, मेले में होने वाली भीड़ को देखते हुए कोई निर्णय नहीं हो पाया। भोपाल में एमएसएमई मंत्रालय द्वारा अगस्त में 3 बार मेले को लेकर बैठक प्रस्तावित तो की गई थी लेकिन कभी कोरोना तो कभी उपचुनाव को लेकर ये बैठक टल गई।

जानिए...1300 दुकानों में से 900 की बुकिंग हो चुकी है
फरवरी में खत्म हुए ग्वालियर व्यापार मेले के बाद दूसरे शहर व राज्यों से आने वाले दुकानदारों ने मार्च तक यहां अगले मेले के लिए दुकानें बुक करा दी थीं। मेला परिसर में बनी 1300 दुकानों में से 70 प्रतिशत यानी कि 900 दुकानें बुक हो चुकी हैं। स्थानीय दुकानदारों के लिए बुकिंग अक्टूबर के अंतिम सप्ताह से शुरू होती है, जो इस बार नहीं हुई। मेले में दुकानें और फुटपाथ मिलाकर 2 हजार कारोबारियों को जगह दी जाती है।

मेले में रोजाना आमतौर पर 40-45 हजार सैलानी पहुंचते हैं और छुट्‌टी वाले दिन ये संख्या 1 लाख से भी अधिक हो जाती है। इसलिए प्राधिकरण इस साल मेले में भीड़ कंट्रोल करने के साथ डिस्टेंस मेंटेन कराने के लिए वोलेंटियर्स लगाने की योजना अब तक बनाई है। दुकानों के बीच स्पेस बढ़ाने और हर दुकान पर सेनिटाइजर व हर सैलानी के लिए मास्क का उपयोग अनिवार्य किया जाएगा।

प्रदेश के एमएसएमई मंत्री ओमप्रकाश सकलेचा ने अगस्त व सितंबर में 3 बार मेले के लिए बैठक प्रस्तावित की, लेकिन ये बैठक एक बार भी नहीं हो सकी। जब उपचुनाव के दौरे पर वे ग्वालियर आए तो अधिकारियों की बैठक ली और मेले की तैयारियों पर कोई चर्चा नहीं की। वे पहले कहते रहे कि उपचुनाव के बाद मेले की तैयारियों पर जोर दिया जाएगा।

शासन स्तर पर आदेश आना है
कोरोना के कारण मेले को लेकर तैयारी नहीं हो पाई है। शासन स्तर से मेला आयोजन को लेकर आदेश आना है उसके बाद ही आगे की कोई कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
- पीसी वर्मा, सचिव/ग्वालियर व्यापार मेला प्राधिकरण

मुख्यमंत्री को पत्र लिखा जा रहा है
कोविड नियमों का पालन कराते हुए मेले का भी आयोजन होना चाहिए। ताकि मेले पर निर्भर रहने वाले कारोबारियों का व्यापार न छिने। चेंबर मुख्यमंत्री को पत्र लिख रहा है।
-डॉ. प्रवीण अग्रवाल, उपाध्यक्ष/ चेंबर ऑफ कॉमर्स

मेला हजारों परिवारों की रोजी-रोटी
हम दुकानदार मुख्यमंत्री के नाम संभागीय आयुक्त को ज्ञापन देकर इसके लिए मांग करेंगे। मेला लगने से हजारों परिवारों को रोजी-रोटी का साधन मिलता है।
महेश मुदगल, सचिव/ ग्वालियर मेला व्यापारी महासंघ

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें