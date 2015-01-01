पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बदला-बदला मौसम:आसमान में घने बादल, ठंड गायब, इस दिसंबर में अभी तक की सबसे गर्म रात

ग्वालियर21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
2 दिन में कोहरा छाने की संभावना मौसम विभाग जता रहा है
  • न्यूनतम तापमान 16.3 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ
  • सामान्य से 8.8 डिग्री ज्यादा रहा

अंचल सहित शहर का मौसम बदला-बदला सा नजर आ रहा है। आसमान में सुबह से ही घने बादलों ने डेरा जमाया हुआ है। जिस कारण न्यूनतम पारा में उछाल आया है। शनिवार सुबह तापमान 16.3 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया है। जो सामान्य से 8.8 डिग्री अधिक है। इस दिसंबर की अब तक की यह सबसे गर्म रात रही है। शनिवार सुबह हल्की धुंध भी रही है। मौसम विभाग ने अगले 24 घंटे में बादल छटने और उत्तरी हवा चलने की संभावना जताई है।

मौसम विभाग की माने तो दो दिन से आसमान में बादल हैं। शुक्रवार शाम हल्की बारिश के बाद ठंडी हवा चली थी, लेकिन रात को फिर बादल छाने के बाद ठंड जाती रही। बादल का प्रभाव तापमान पर भी देखने को मिला है। शनिवार सुबह न्यूनतम तापमान बीते दिवस की तुलना में करीब 4 डिग्री उछाल के साथ दर्ज हुआ है। मौसम वैज्ञानिक सीके उपाध्याय की माने तो शनिवारर को दिन में बादल रहेंगे, लेकिन रात तक यह बादल साफ होना शुरू हो जाएंगे। अगले 24 घंटे में बादल साफ होने के बाद उत्तर से चलने वाली ठंडी हवा लोगों को सर्दी का अहसास कराएगी। क्योंकि अब पश्चिमी विक्षोभ कमजोर पड़ चुका है। इसलिए अब कोहरा के साथ ठंड अंचल में अपनी आमद दर्ज कराएगी। जिसका असर काफी समय तक देखने को मिलेगा।

इस दिसंबर इतना नहीं गया तापमान

शनिवार को न्यूनतम तापमान 16.3 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा है। इस दिसंबर अभी तक इतने उछाल के साथ रात का तापमान रिकॉर्ड नहीं हुआ है। इतना तापमान अक्टूबर, नवंबर में दर्ज होता है। जबकि शुक्रवार को अधिकतम तापमान 27.8 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ था।

अब कोहरा के लिए रहें तैयार

मौसम विभाग की माने तो 24 घंटे में बादल छटेंगे और आसमान साफ होगा। इससे ठंडी हवा चलने से सर्दी तो बढ़ेगी ही साथ ही कोहरा के लिए भी लोग तैयार रहें। अगले 2 से 3 दिन में कोहरा अपनी आमद दर्ज कराएगा।

