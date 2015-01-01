पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

असुरक्षित बाजार:खरीदारी करने आई महिला का बैग काटकर 60 हजार रुपए और सोने की चेन ले गए चोर

ग्वालियर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • महाराज बाड़ा स्थित गांधी मार्केट में खरीदारी करने आईं थी मुरार की सुनीता

बेटे की शादी के लिए खरीदारी करने आई एक महिला का बैग काटकर चोर 60 हजार रुपए और सोने की चेन चोरी कर ले गए। यह घटना महाराज बाड़े के पास स्थित गांधी मार्केट की है। महिला को चोरी होने का पता तब लगा, जब उसने साड़ियां खरीदने के बाद बैग से पैसे निकालने के लिए हाथ डाला। बैग में रखे रुपए और सोने की चेन गायब थी।

जानकारी के मुताबिक मुरार केंटोनमेंट क्षेत्र की रहने वालीं सुनीता गोस्वामी पत्नी दिलीप गोस्वामी के बेटे रोहित की दिसंबर में शादी है। शादी से पहले 21 नवंबर को लगुन है। वह शादी के लिए कपड़े व अन्य सामान खरीदने के लिए सोमवार को अपने छोटे बेटे मोहित के साथ खरीदारी करने आई थीं। इन्होंने महाराज बाड़ा चौकी के पास स्कूटर खड़ा किया, इसके बाद खरीदारी करने पैदल चले गए। पहले उन्होंने सुभाष मार्केट में मेवा, जूते और कॉस्मेटिक का सामान खरीदा।

इसके बाद यह लोग गांधी मार्केट पहुंचे। गांधी मार्केट में पांच साड़ियां खरीदीं। गांधी मार्केट में भीड़ अधिक थी। इसी दौरान उनके बैग से 60 हजार रुपए व सोने की चेन चोरी हो गई। साड़ियां खरीदने के बाद जैसे ही पैसे देने के लिए बैग में हाथ डाला। बैग में कट लगा था और अंदर रखे रुपए व सोने की चेन गायब थी। फिर उन्होंने बेटे को बताया। दुकान में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे के फुटेज देखे लेकिन यहां उनके पास कोई नजर नहीं आया। फिर उन्होंने पुलिस को सूचना दी। पुलिस को बताया कि वह गांधी मार्केट में जब प्रवेश कर रही थीं तो अधिक भीड़ थी। इसी दौरान घटना हुई होगी।

युवक की जेब से रुपए चोरी: पड़ाव इलाके में बालाजी गेस्ट हाउस के पास से धनपाल शाक्य निवासी डीडी नगर की जेब से 7 हजार रुपए चोरी हो गए।

15 दिन में 6 घटनाएं, एक में भी आरोपी नहीं पकड़े गए
15 दिन में बाजार में चोरी की 6 घटनाएं हुई हैं। लेकिन पुलिस एक में भी आरोपी नहीं पकड़ पाई है। महाराज बाड़ा और मुरार इलाके में दो महिला चोर पकड़ी गई थीं। यह महिला चोर दुकानदारों की सक्रियता से ही पकड़ी गई थीं। लगातार हो रही घटनाओं ने बाजार में पुलिस के दावों की पोल खोल दी है। महाराज बाड़ा इलाके में महिला पुलिसकर्मियों से गश्त कराई जानी थी। दो-तीन दिन तो महिला पुलिसकर्मियों ने गश्त की, लेकिन बाद में बंद हो गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें