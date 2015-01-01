पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ग्वालियर में बेखौफ बदमाश:10 मिनट में दुकान का ताला तोड़कर 1 लाख के ब्रांडेड कपड़े ले गए चोर

ग्वालियर41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मयूर मार्केट में फैशन क्लब शोरूम में आरोपी फुटेज में दिख रहे हैं।
  • थाटीपुर क्षेत्र में रेडीमेड कपड़ों की दो दुकानों को बनाया निशाना

बाइक से आए बदमाश महज 10 मिनट में फैशन क्लब शोरूम के ताले चटकाकर अंदर से 1 लाख रुपए की कीमत के ब्रांडेड कपड़े चोरी कर ले गए। शोरूम के गल्ले में रखे कैश भी उड़ा दिया।। वारदात शुक्रवार तड़के 4 बजे थाटीपुर मयूर मार्केट की है। चोरी का पता सुबह उस समय लगा, जब व्यवसायी दुकान पर पहुंचे। सूचना पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। तभी पता लगा कि बाजार में एक अन्य दुकान में भी चोरी हुई है। आरोपी शोरूम में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे में भी दिखे हैं।

थाटीपुर थाना स्थित दर्पण कॉलोनी निवासी अरविंद पुत्र राम अवतार यादव व्यवसायी हैं। उनकी मयूर मार्केट में फैशन क्लब के नाम से कपड़ों का शोरूम है। शुक्रवार सुबह जब वह शोरूम पहुंचे, तो देखा कि ताले टूटे पड़े हैं। अंदर पहुंचे, तो सामान बिखरा पड़ा था। काफी संख्या में ब्रांडेड जींस, टी-शर्ट व अन्य सामान चोरी था। गल्ले से भी 10 हजार रुपए चोरी हो चुके थे। तत्काल मामले की सूचना पुलिस को दी। पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और जांच पड़ताल शुरू की। अभी पुलिस जांच पड़ताल कर रही थी कि तभी पता लगा पास ही अन्य कपड़ों की दुकान पर भी चोरों ने वारदात की है। पास ही, जिस दुकान में चोरी हुई है, वह थाटीपुर गांव निवासी विकास यादव की है। उनकी दुकान से चोर करीब एक सैकड़ा ब्रांडेड कंपनी के लोअर, अपर चोरी कर ले गए हैं।

सीसीटीवी में दिखे आरोपी

फैशन क्लब शोरूम में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे में चोरी करने वाले दिखे हैं। फुटेज में आरोपी 4.10 बजे ताले तोड़कर अंदर आते दिखे और सामान भरकर 4.20 बजे बाहर निकलते दिख रहे हैं। दो लोग अंदर और एक बाहर बाइक पर इंतजार करता दिख रहा है। फुटेज में आरोपियों के चेहरे साफ दिख रहे हैं। इसी आधार पर पुलिस उनकी तलाश कर रही है।

