मेला मैदान:इस बार 17 दिन का रहेगा आतिशबाजी बाजार; 5 को होंगी दुकानें आवंटित

ग्वालियर38 मिनट पहले
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो

ग्वालियर व्यापार मेला मैदान में इस साल 17 दिन का अस्थाई आतिशबाजी बाजार लगाया जाएगा। पहले कोरोना के कारण इस बाजार को लेकर असमंजस की स्थिति बनी हुई थी कि दुकानें लगेंगी या नहीं। बीते दिनों आतिशबाजी फुटकर विक्रेता संघ और जिला प्रशासन के बीच हुई चर्चा में बाजार लगाए जाने का निर्णय हुआ। अब इसके लिए दुकानों का आवंटन 5 नवंबर को होगा और ये प्रक्रिया कलेक्टोरेट में पूरी की जाएगी।

झांसी रोड एसडीएम अनिल बनवारिया ने संबंधित विभागों के अधिकारियों को इस प्रक्रिया के दौरान उपस्थित रहने के लिए कहा है। उनके द्वारा जारी आदेशानुसार बाजार 5 नवंबर से 22 नवंबर तक आयोजित किया जाएगा। बाजार अवधि के दौरान वहां सफाई, फायर बिग्रेड, बिजली समेत दूसरी व्यवस्थाओं के लिए भी संबंधित विभागों को पत्र जारी कर दिए गए हैं।

210 लाइसेंसधारी, अब तक सफाई नहीं: मेला मैदान में लगने वाले आतिशबाजी बाजार की दुकान के लिए 210 लाइसेंसधारी दुकानदारों के आवेदन एसडीएम कार्यालय में जमा हो गए हैं। आतिशबाजी संघ के सचिव एडवोकेट हरीश दीवान ने बताया कि दुकानदार मेला मैदान में अपनी दुकानें 4-5 नवंबर तक लगाकर सामान रखने की तैयारी कर चुके हैं लेकिन बाजार स्थल पर अब सफाई भी नहीं हुई है और न वहां से झोपड़ी वाले अतिक्रमण हटाए गए हैं। जबकि, इन्हीं लापरवाहियों क कारण एक बार वहां आतिशबाजी बाजार में भीषण अग्निकांड हो चुका है।

