पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्यक्रम:पंच कल्याणक महोत्सव में भगवान के माता-पिता बनने वालों का हुआ सम्मान

ग्वालियरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 22 से 27 फरवरी तक होने वाले पंच कल्याण महोत्सव के लिए तैयारियां शुरू

जैन मुनिश्री विहर्ष सागर महाराज के सानिध्य में जैन समाज द्वारा आगामी 22 से 27 फरवरी तक होने जा रहे पंचकल्याणक महोत्सव के लिए भगवान के माता पिता बनने वाले पात्रों का सम्मान किया गया। वहीं माता की गोद भराई का आयोजन नया बाजार जैन मंदिर में किया गया। जैन समाज के प्रवक्ता ललित जैन ने बताया कि इस अवसर पर कार्यक्रम का प्रांरभ 5 सौभाग्यवती महिलाओं ने चौक पूर कर किया। वहीं सभी महिलाओं ने भगवान के माता-पिता का तिलक कर माता की मेवा व श्रीफल से गोद भरी। इस अवसर महिलाओं ने पारंपरिक बधाई गीत गाए एवं नृत्य किया। कार्यक्रम का संचालन उमेश जैन ने किया। इस अवसर पर मंदिर कमेठी के सचिव प्रशांत जैन सिंघई, विमल जैन, राकेश मोदी, एन सी जैन, अभय चौधरी आदि मौजूद थे।

आचार्यश्री को ग्वालियर आगमन का आमंत्रण देने प्रतिनिधिमंडल रवाना
आचार्यश्री विद्यासागर महाराज को ग्वालियर के लिए आमंत्रण देने के लिए ग्वालियर के 72 जैन मंदिरों की सकल जैन महापंचायत ग्वालियर का प्रतिनिधिमंडल महापंचायत के अध्यक्ष पारस जैन के नेतृत्व में नेमावर तीर्थ के लिए जैन छात्रावास से बस के द्वारा रवाना हुआ। जिसमें शहर के विभिन्न मंदिरों एवं सकल जैन महापंचायत के पदाधिकारी शामिल थे।

जैन समाज के प्रवक्ता ललित जैन ने बताया कि प्रतिनिधि मंडल की बस को सांसद विवेक नारायण शेजवलकर, आर डी जैन एडवोकेट, कैट के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष भूपेंद्र जैन, प्रदेश महामंत्री मुकेश अग्रवाल एवं भाजपा के जिलाध्यक्ष कमल माखीजानी ने धर्म ध्वजा दिखाकर रवाना किया

पुण्य के जागरण से होते हैं तपस्वियों के दर्शन : मुनिश्री विहर्ष सागर
जब पुण्य का जागरण होता है तभी संतों और त्यागी तपस्वियों के दर्शन करने का अवसर मिलता है। भगवान महावीर के दिए गए जीवन जीने के सू़त्रों को अपने जीवन में आत्मसात कर लो तो तुम्हें मोक्ष मिले या न मिले, लेकिन मोक्ष का मार्ग अवश्य प्रशस्त होगा। यह बात राष्ट्रसंत मुनिश्री विहर्ष सागर महाराज ने शुक्रवार को सिकंदर कम्पू स्थित जैन मंदिर में प्रवचन के दौरान कही।

मुनिश्री ने कहा कि जो व्यक्ति अहिंसामय जीवन जीता है वही धर्म के मार्ग पर अग्रसर होता है। हिंसात्मक प्रवृति का व्यक्ति तो धार्मिक नहीं हो सकता है। धर्म वही श्रेष्ठ होता है जो अहिंसा से ओतप्रोेत हो। मुनिश्री ने कहा कि यदि भगवान को पाना चाहते हो तो सब कुछ छोड़ना होगा और स्वयं भगवान बनने के लिए भगवान को भी छोड़ना होगा ।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलॉकडाउन में बिजनेस बंद हो गया तो कर्ज लेना पड़ा, आज नमकीन बेचकर हर महीने 45 हजार रुपए कमा रही हैं सूरत की किन्नर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser