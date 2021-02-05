पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Three Houses Of Four Historyheaters In The City Were Demolished, One Hundred Criminal Cases Are Registered

एंटी माफिया मुहिम:शहर के चार हिस्ट्रीशीटर के तीन मकान तोड़े, मारपीट, हत्या के प्रयास जैसे 100 से ज्यादा मामले हैं दर्ज

ग्वालियरएक घंटा पहले
लक्ष्मण तलैया में हिस्ट्रीशीटर अशोक उर्फ बिट्‌टा का अवैध मकान तोड़ते हुए मदाखलत कर्मचारी - Dainik Bhaskar
  • लक्ष्मण तलैया में जिला प्रशासन ने तोड़े मकान
  • SDM लश्कर अनिल बनवारिया के नेतृत्व में हुई कार्रवाई

जिला प्रशासन ने मंगलवार शाम लक्ष्मण तलैया के रविदास नगर में चार हिस्ट्रीशीटरों के तीन अवैध मकानों को तोड़ा। सालों से कब्जा कर यह तीन मकान बनाए गए थे। यह कार्रवाई मंगलवार दोपहर से शाम तक एंटी माफिया मुहिम के तहत की गई। कार्रवाई के दौरान मदाखलत का एक कर्मचारी अचानक दीवार धसकने से मलबे में दब गया लेकिन तत्काल उसे निकाल लिया गया है। SDM लश्कर का दावा है कि इन चारों हिस्ट्रीशीटरों पर करीब 100 से ज्यादा मामले दर्ज हैं। अकेले अशोक उर्फ बिट्‌टा पर 29 मामले दर्ज हैं।

लक्ष्मण तलैया में मकान तोड़ने के दौरान दीवार ढहने से मदाखलत कर्मचारी मलबे में दब गया था, फिलहाल वह खतरे से बाहर है
जिला प्रशासन की एंटी माफिया मुहिम पर काफी समय से ब्रेक लगा था लेकिन मंगलवार को एक बार फिर जिला प्रशासन हरकत में आया और SDM लश्कर अनिल बरवारिया के नेतृत्व में जिला प्रशासन, पुलिस और मदाखलत की टीमें दोपहर से लक्ष्मण तलैया में पहुंचना शुरू हो गई। पुलिस और जिला प्रशासन के अफसरों की हलचल देखकर लोग समझ गए थे कि यहां आज कुछ खास होने वाला है। कुछ ही देर में मदाखलत के कर्मचारी हाथों में हथौड़े लेकर लक्ष्मण तलैया के रविदास नगर निवासी हिस्ट्रीशीटर अशोक उर्फ बिट्‌टा के घर पहुंचे और घर के सदस्यों को बाहर निकलने के लिए कहा। घर में महिलाओं ने विरोध करने का प्रयास किया लेकिन महिला पुलिस ने कुछ ही देर में हालात पर नियंत्रण पा लिया।

इसके बाद मकान को तोड़ने का सिलसिला शुरू हुआ। बिट्‌टा का मकान तोड़ने के बाद मदाखलत की टीम दो भाई रंजीत सिंह गुर्जर और माधव गुर्जर पुत्र कप्तान सिंह के घर पर पहुंचे। इन दोनों की भी अच्छी खासी हिस्ट्रीशीट पुलिस के पास है। इनके मकान को भी तोड़ने की कार्रवाई शुरू की गई। शाम 5 बजे तक दोनों मकान तोड़ दिए गए थे। इसके बाद अशोक उर्फ बिट्‌टा के भाई राजेन्द्र सिंह के यहां टीम पहुंची। राजेन्द्र का मकान तोड़ना सूची में नहीं था लेकिन वह भी अवैध था तो तत्काल उसका मैसेज अफसरों को भेजकर वहां भी तोड़फोड़ शुरू कर दी गई।

दीवार गिरी, कर्मचारी घायल

जिस समय रंजीत और माधव गुर्जर का मकान तोड़ा जा रहा था। मदाखलत कर्मचारी अशोक धानू दीवार पर चढ़कर हथौड़े से तोड़फोड़ कर रहा था। इसी दौरान कच्ची दीवार ढह गई। जिसमें दबकर कर्मचारी घायल हो गया। तत्काल कर्मचारियों ने उसे बाहर निकाला और अस्पताल पहुंचाया है। फिलहाल कर्मचारी खतरे से बाहर है।

चारों पर 100 से ज्यादा मामले हैं दर्ज

SDM लश्कर अनिल बनवारिया ने बताया कि अशोक उर्फ बिट्‌टा पुत्र जयराम उसके भाई राजेन्द्र सिंह, पड़ोसी रंजीत सिंह गुर्जर और माधव सिंह गुर्जर चारों हिस्ट्रीशीटर हैं। इन चारों पर 100 से ज्यादा अपराध दर्ज हैं। इनमें सबसे ज्यादा खतरनाक अशोक उर्फ बिट्‌टा है। इस पर अकेले ही 29 अपराधिक मामले दर्ज हैं। इन पर स्मैक तस्करी से मारपीट, छीना छपटी,हत्या के प्रयास जैसे संगीन मामले दर्ज हैं।

