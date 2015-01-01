पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

2 घंटे हाइवे जाम:ग्वालियर में टीआई पर पिस्टल दिखाने का आरोप, भीम आर्मी ने जाम किया हाइवे

10 मिनट पहले
ग्वालियर। रविवार दोपहर झगड़े के मामले में डबरा सिटी थाने पहुंचे भीम आर्मी ने टीआई केडी सिंह पर पिस्टल दिखाकर धमकाने का आरोप लगाते हुए हाइवे जाम लगा दिया। करीब 2 घटने हाइवे जाम रहा और वाहनों की कतार लग गईं। भीम आर्मी के सदस्य टीआई पर कार्रवाई की मांग पर अड़े हुए रहे। वरिष्ठ अफसरों ने पहुंचकर स्थिति को संभाला है और किसी तरह जाम खुलवाया।

डबरा के सेकरा जागीर में जाटव समाज के एक ही परिवार के दो पक्षों में खूनी संघर्ष हो गया। दोनों ओर से 4 लोग झगड़े में घायल हुए हैं। एक पक्ष ज्यादा घायल था तो उसे पुलिस ने तत्काल अस्पताल पहुंचाकर मामला दर्ज किया है। दूसरा पक्ष थाना पहुंचा तो डबरा सिटी थाना प्रभारी कृष्ण देव सिंह ने कुछ देर रुकने के लिए कहा। इसी समय उनकी ओर से भीम आर्मी से जुड़े प्रवेंद्र और रूपेश वहां पहुंचे। जिनकी टीआई से उनके दफ्तर में बहस हो गई। बाहर निकलकर भीम आर्मी के सदस्यों ने पुलिस पर एक तरफा कार्रवाई करने और विरोध करने पर पिस्टल निकालकर धमकाने का आरोप लगाया। आक्रोशित लोगों ने टीआई के खिलाफ नारेबाजी करते हुए नेशनल हाइवे पर पिछोर तिराहा की ओर जाम लगा दिया। हाइवे पर प्रदर्शन के चलते वहां कुछ ही देर में ट्रैफिक जाम हो गया। पुलिस के वरिष्ठ अफसरों और एसडीएम प्रदीप शर्मा ने पहुँचकर स्थिति को संभाला। करीब 2 घंटे जाम के हालात रहे हैं।

