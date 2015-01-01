पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बदल गए माफिया:फरवरी तक भाजपा नेता थे टारगेट पर, अब कांग्रेस नेता व उनके करीबियाें की सूची तैयार

ग्वालियर4 घंटे पहले
  • प्रशासन ने 56 कांग्रेस नेताओं और उनके समर्थकों की सूची भोपाल भेजी

सत्ता का उलटफेर होने के साथ ही सरकारी सूची में रसूखदार माफिया के नाम भी बदल जाते हैं। कांग्रेस की कमलनाथ सरकार में जहां भाजपा नेता और कांग्रेस काे छाेड़कर बसपा से चुनाव लड़ने वाले साहब सिंह गुर्जर माफिया थे। उन पर कार्रवाई भी हुई थी। उपचुनाव के बाद माफिया की सूची में कांग्रेस के नेताओं और उनसे जुड़े लाेगाें के नाम आ गए हैं।

जिला प्रशासन ने जिले के 56 कांग्रेस नेताओं की संपत्ति एवं कारोबार की सूची मुख्यमंत्री सचिवालय, सामान्य-प्रशासन विभाग और गृह विभाग को भेजी है। इस सूची में कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ एवं सक्रिय नेताओं के कारोबार समेत संपत्तियों की जानकारी शामिल है।

हालांकि, सरकारी अधिकारी कांग्रेस नेताओं की सूची होने की बात से इनकार कर रहे हैं। अफसरों का कहना है कि हम सिर्फ माफिया की सूची तैयार कर रहे हैं। वहीं कांग्रेस नेताओं में इस सूची को लेकर खासी चर्चा है।

भरोसेमंद सूत्रों के अनुसार इस सूची में ऐसे लोगों के नाम हैं, जिन्होंने बड़ी सरकारी जमीनों पर कब्जा कर रखा है या फिर निर्माण एवं व्यवसाय शर्तों का पालन नहीं किया। इसके लिए नगर निगम, ग्वालियर विकास प्राधिकरण, हाउसिंग बोर्ड से भी जानकारी मांगी गई है।

सरकारी जमीनों पर कब्जे और आपराधिक रिकॉर्ड वाले लाेगाें काे किया गया चिह्नित

भाजपा की सरकार में ये रसूखदार आए टारगेट पर

विधायक का चुनाव लड़कर कांग्रेस में वापसी करने वाले नेता की ओहदपुर, सिरोल, हुरावली, मुरार और उटीला क्षेत्र में कई जमीनें चिह्नित की हैं जो सरकारी हैं या निजी और उन पर उक्त नेता का कब्जा है।

प्रदेश कांग्रेस में पदाधिकारी की पुराने सिटी सेंटर क्षेत्र में स्थित 6 बीघा जमीन। इसमें सरकारी खाते की जमीन भी शामिल है और उस पर कब्जा कर निर्माण हो गया है। कैलाश नगर में भी कुछ प्लॉट के रिकॉर्ड की भी जांच की जा रही है।

थाटीपुर क्षेत्र में रहने वाले एक कांग्रेस नेता का सिटी सेंटर स्थित होटल गलत निर्माण के कारण कार्रवाई के लिए चिह्नित हुआ है। होटल में तलघर का व्यवसायिक उपयोग व निर्माण शर्तों का उल्लंघन कार्रवाई का आधार रखा जाएगा।

कांग्रेस के टिकट पर चुनाव लड़ चुके ग्वालियर के एक नेता की संपत्ति और कारोबार की जानकारी भी जुटाई गई है। प्रारंभिक तौर पर बिलौआ में खदान व क्रेशर के अलावा हजीरा रोड पर काॅम्पलेक्स को सूची में शामिल किया है।

जिला कांग्रेस के एक वरिष्ठ पदाधिकारी के परिवार की संपत्ति सागरताल चौराहे से जलालपुर रोड पर बस रही कॉलोनी की जमीन का रिकॉर्ड खंगाला जा रहा है। सिटी सेंटर क्षेत्र में भी इनकी जमीन के रिकॉर्ड को जांचा जा रहा है।

कांग्रेस के एक प्रदेश पदाधिकारी व राज्यसभा सांसद ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया की जमीन के रिकॉर्डों को लेकर हमलावर रहने वाले एक नेता की सिटी सेंटर, मुरार व ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में संपत्तियों की जांच की जा रही है।

कांग्रेस सरकार के वक्त ये थे प्रशासन के लिए माफिया

डॉ. एएस भल्ला/मंजीत भल्ला: बसंत विहार स्थित डाॅ. भल्ला के सहारा हॉस्पिटल का कुछ हिस्सा दिसंबर में ताेड़ा गया था। अस्पताल का पंजीयन निरस्त कर दिया गया था। उनकी पत्नी मंजीत भल्ला पर प्रकरण दर्ज कराया गया। सोफिया कॉलेज में भी अवैध निर्माण को गिराया था।

साहब सिंह गुर्जर: इन्होंने जब कांग्रेस काे छाेड़कर बसपा से चुनाव लड़ा ताे वे कमलनाथ सरकार के निशाने पर आ गए। उनके रिश्तेदार प्रकाश सिंह के कब्जे से अलकापुरी में 3 बीघा जमीन मुक्त कराई। भाई वीरेंद्र सिंह की तुरकपुरा की खदानों का आवंटन व लाइसेंस निरस्त किया था।
राजू कुकरेजा: प्रदेश के एक मंत्री के करीबी राजू कुकरेजा की सिटी सेंटर स्थित इमारत ला सफायर काे तोड़ा गया। ये इमारत राजू कुकरेजा व ललित नागपाल ने अनुमति निरस्त होने के बाद बनाई थी।

राजू कुकरेजा/राजीव गुप्ता: रॉक्सी टॉकीज के सामने बहुमंजिला काॅम्पलेक्स के अवैध निर्माण को तोड़ने के लिए नोटिस दिया, लेकिन कार्रवाई नहीं हो सकी। इस इमारत की अनुमति राजू कुकरेजा, मुकेश गुप्ता व पूर्व महापौर समीक्षा गुप्ता के पति राजीव गुप्ता के नाम पर थी।

होटल क्लार्क इन: फूलबाग रोड पर स्थित इस होटल को तलघर का व्यवसायिक इस्तेमाल व बिना अनुमति स्वीमिंग पूल को लेकर दिसंबर में नोटिस दिया गया था।

पारस जैन: चेंबर के उपाध्यक्ष एवं भाजपा नेता श्री जैन के कृष्णा नगर-इंद्रमणि नगर रोड स्थित घर के पीछे रास्ते से कब्जा हटाया था।

नई सूची में पुराने वाले माफिया में से एक-दो नाम शामिल

प्रशासनिक सूत्रों ने बताया कि सरकारी जमीन पर अतिक्रमण, अवैध निर्माण, अवैध कारोबार आदि में लिप्त रसूखदारों की लिस्ट तैयार की गई है। इसमें कमलनाथ सरकार के दौरान चिह्नित माफिया में से सिर्फ एक-दो नाम ही है, बाकी सारे नए नाम हैं।

कलेक्टर कौशलेंद्र विक्रम सिंह का कहना है कि जिन लोगों ने शहर एवं ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में रिकॉर्ड की हेराफेरी कर या जबरिया शासन की जमीनों पर कब्जा कर रखा है, उन पर कार्रवाई कर सरकारी जमीनों को मुक्त कराना हमारी प्राथमिकता है।

