लापरवाही:सितंबर तक मास्क न लगाने पर राेज 188 लोगों से वसूलते थे जुर्माना, लेकिन दो महीने में 45 पर कार्रवाई

ग्वालियर4 घंटे पहले
  • काेराेना संक्रमण बढ़ने की मुख्य वजह मास्क न लगाना और इस पर सख्ती नहीं

जब तक दवाई नहीं, तब तक ढिलाई नहीं...काेराेना संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए बने इस नारे काे न लाेग मान रहे हैं और ही प्रशासन। वैक्सीन न आने तक मास्क लगने से संक्रमण से बचा जा सकता है लेकिन ऐसा न करने वालाें के प्रति प्रशासन सख्ती नहीं कर पा रहा है बल्कि मास्क न लगाने वालाें से जुर्माना वसूलने की कार्रवाई पिछले दो महीने में तीनगुना तक घट गई है।

पुलिस का रिकॉर्ड कहता है कि सितंबर तक मास्क न लगाने वाले औसतन 188 लोगों से रोज जुर्माना वसूला किया जा रहा था लेकिन अक्टूबर में मरीजों की संख्या घटी तो ये कार्रवाई भी ठंडी पड़ गई। अक्टूबर और नवंबर में औसतन रोज 45 लाेगाें से ही अब ये जुर्माना लिया जा रहा है। जबकि रोज औसतन 82 मरीज संक्रमित मिल रहे हैं।

एडीएम ने 100 लोगों लगवाया जुर्माना बाकी जगह नहीं पहुंची एक भी टीम
शनिवार काे एडीएम किशोर कान्याल ने पुलिस अफसरों के साथ इंदरगंज चौराहे पर पहुंचकर मास्क न पहनने वाले 100 लोगों पर जुर्माने की कार्रवाई कराई, लेकिन अन्य स्थानों पर न टीमें पहुंची और न कार्रवाई शुरू की गई, जबकि शासन ने सख्ती करने के निर्देश दिए हैं।

ये हैं डार्क स्पाॅट

  • महाराज बाड़ा: यहां राेज 50 हजार से अधिक लाेग खरीदारी के लिए पहुंचते हैं या यहां से गुजरते हैं लेकिन यहां मास्क न लगाने वालाें से जुर्माना नहीं वसूला जाता।
  • सब्जी मंडी: लक्ष्मीगंज थाेक मंडी, मुरार, हजीरा और बिरलानगर की खेरीज मंडियाें में राेजाना हजाराें लाेग बिना मास्क के पहुंच रहे हैं लेकिन यहां काेई टीम नियमित कार्रवाई नहीं करती।
  • स्टेशन: स्टेशन और बस स्टैंड पर भी नियमित हजाराें लाेग आ-जा रहे हैं लेकिन एक दिन भी पुलिस या प्रशासन की टीम ने यहां मास्क न लगाने वालाें पर सख्ती नहीं की।
