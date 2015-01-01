पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:आज 13 तलघराें काे ताेड़कर पार्किंग बनाएगा नगर निगम

ग्वालियर4 घंटे पहले
नगर निगम का अमला बुधवार काे दक्षिण विधानसभा में बने तलघरों में पार्किंग बनाने के लिए 13 स्थानाें पर तुड़ाई करेगा। हाई कोर्ट में तलघरों पर कार्रवाई के लिए पेश किए गए प्लान के तहत यह कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

इसके लिए नगर निगम ने पुलिस बल की मांगा है। वहीं चेंबर ऑफ काॅॅमर्स के अध्यक्ष विजय गोयल, संयुक्त अध्यक्ष प्रशांत गंगवाल, उपाध्यक्ष पारस जैन, मानसेवी सचिव डाॅ. प्रवीण अग्रवाल, मानसेवी संयुक्त सचिव ब्रजेश गोयल और कोषाध्यक्ष वसंत अग्रवाल का कहना है कि ऐसे तलघरों पर ही कार्रवाई की जाए, जो नगर निगम से पार्किंग के नाम पर स्वीकृति लेकर बनाए गए हैं।

उन्होंने मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान, केंद्रीय मंत्री नरेंद्र सिंह तोमर, राज्यसभा सदस्य ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया, ऊर्जा मंत्री प्रद्युम्न सिंह तोमर और सांसद विवेक नारायण शेजवलकर को पत्र लिखकर कहा है कि शासन छोटे तलघर मालिकों से समझौता योजना बनाए।

