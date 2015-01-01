पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ट्रैफिक में बदलाव:आज थीम रोड और सनातन धर्म मंदिर के आगे नहीं जा सकेंगे वाहन, सुरक्षा में तैनात रहेंगे 1500 जवान

ग्वालियर2 दिन पहले
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो

मंगलवार को मतगणना के चलते थीम रोड और अचलेश्वर मंदिर रोड पर वाहन नहीं जा सकेंगे। सुबह 7 से 9 बजे तक दो घंटे ट्रैफिक रोका जाएगा। इसके बाद कुछ देर के लिए वाहनों को निकलने दिया जाएगा। जैसे ही भीड़ बढ़ेगी तो फिर से वाहनों को राेक दिया जाएगा। मतगणना स्थल के अंदर और आसपास सुरक्षा में 1500 जवान तैनात रहेंगे। एसपी अमित सांघी ने बताया कि मतगणना स्थल के अंदर सरकारी अमला और पोलिंग एजेंट प्रवेश करेंगे, इसलिए यहां ट्रैफिक रोका जाएगा। गेट पर डोर फ्रेम और हैंड मैटल डिटेक्टर से जांच की जाएगी। शाम को सनातन धर्म मंदिर और थीम रोड पर पैदल प्रवेश भी रोक दिया जाएगा।

यह रहेगी पार्किंग व्यवस्था

  • मतगणना में लगे सरकारी अधिकारी और कर्मचारी ड्यूटी पास दिखाकर जीवायएमसी मैदान, उत्सव वाटिका, परिणय वाटिका और आशीर्वाद वाटिका से प्रवेश कर सकेंगे।
  • ग्वालियर पूर्व और ग्वालियर विधानसभा के पोलिंग एजेंट अपने वाहन जीवायएमसी मैदान व अन्य पार्किंग में वाहन लगाकर एमएलबी कॉलेज के थीम रोड वाले गेट से प्रवेश कर सकेंगे।
  • डबरा विधानसभा के पोलिंग एजेंट अपने वाहन पार्किंग स्थल में लगाने के बाद एमएलबी कॉलेज के अचलेश्वर मंदिर के पीछे वाले गेट से प्रवेश कर सकेंगे।
  • मीडियाकर्मी जीवायएमसी मैदान में वाहन लगाकर एमएलबी कॉलेज के अचलेश्वर मंदिर के पीछे वाले गेट से प्रवेश कर सकेंगे।

भीड़ नहीं लगने दी जाएगी: प्रत्याशियों के समर्थकों के लिए अनाउंसमेंट के लिए सनातन धर्म मंदिर के पास, थीम रोड पर स्पीकर लगाए गए हैं। एसपी अमित सांघी ने बताया कि मतगणना स्थल के आसपास भीड़ नहीं होनेे दी जाएगी।

