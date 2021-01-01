पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ग्वालियर व्यापार मेले का शुभ मंगल:बिना शुभारंभ के मेले में पहुंचने लगे सैलानी; एक दिन में ही 3.70 लाख का कारोबार

ग्वालियर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ग्वालियर व्यापार मेले में लगे शिल्प बाजार में मंगलवार को सैलानियों की भीड़ रही। - Dainik Bhaskar
ग्वालियर व्यापार मेले में लगे शिल्प बाजार में मंगलवार को सैलानियों की भीड़ रही।

ग्वालियर व्यापार मेले के लिए फरवरी का पहला मंगलवार शुभ रहा। शिल्प बाजार और मेले में अब तक लग चुकी दुकानों पर न सिर्फ अच्छी संख्या में सैलानी पहुंचे, बल्कि उन्होंने खरीदारी भी की और खान-पान का लुत्फ लिया। सैलानियों ने शिल्प बाजार में देशभर से आए शिल्पियों से कई सामान खरीदे। यहां खान-पान के स्टॉल भी लगाए गए हैं जिन पर भी खूब ग्राहकी हुई।

शिल्प बाजार के व्यापारियों के अनुसार मंगलवार को करीब 3 लाख 40 हजार रुपए तक का कारोबार हुआ, जो कि आम दिनों की तुलना में काफी अच्छा है। दरअसल, मेला घूमने के लिए पहुंचे लोग अधूरा मेला देख शिल्प बाजार पहुंचे। वहीं व्यापार मेले सॉफ्टी सेंटर, हरिद्वार चाट सेंटर के साथ अब कुछ झूले भी चालू हो गए हैं। कारोबारियों के अनुसार मंगलवार को मेले में करीब 30 हजार रुपए का कारोबार हुआ।

कैबिनेट बैठक में मेले की चर्चा तक नहीं
एमएसएमई मंत्री ओमप्रकाश सकलेचा ने 22 दिसंबर को घोषणा की थी कि 15 जनवरी से ग्वालियर व्यापार मेला लगेगा, लेकिन उसके बाद से मंगलवार तक सरकार की 5 कैबिनेट बैठक हो चुकी हैं, जिनमें से एक में भी न तो श्री सकलेचा ने मेले को लेकर चर्चा की और न सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान व स्थानीय जनप्रतिनिधियों ने इसका जिक्र किया। अब श्री सकलेचा का कहना है कि अगले दो-तीन दिन में तारीख घोषित हो जाएगी।

7 को आएंगे सीएम, दौरे में मेले का जिक्र नहीं
सीएम 7 फरवरी को ग्वालियर आएंगे, लेकिन उनके इस दौरे कार्यक्रम में मेले का जिक्र नहीं है। इसलिए ये साफ नहीं हैं कि वे मेले का शुभारंभ करेंगे या नहीं। सीएम गुढ़ा स्थित नादरिया माता मंदिर के पास रहने वाले निगम के आउटसोर्स सफाई कर्मचारी रामसेवक सिंघाड़िया के घर पर भोजन करेंगे।

फूड, मनोरंजन और ऑटोमोबाइल सेक्टर पर इस बार ज्यादा फोकस

  • फूड: इस बार मेले का आयोजन गर्मी के सीजन में होने वाला है, इसलिए फूड सेक्टर का विस्तार किया जा सकता है। ये विस्तार ए सेक्टर के अलावा कश्मीरी बाजार की दुकानों में भी हो सकता है।
  • मनोरंजन: मेले में मनोरंजन सेक्टर विशेष तौर पर झूला सेक्टर और उसके आसपास सीमित रहता है। लेकिन इस बार गर्म कपड़ों के व्यापारियों के मेले में न आने पर उस जगह को भी मनाेरंजन सेक्टर के तौर पर उपयोग की जा सकती है। इनमें बच्चों के छोटे झूल, गेम जोन और नाव आदि लगाए जा सकते हैं। बाल रेल के मैदान पर भी झूले बढ़ाने पर विचार हो रहा है।
  • ऑटोमोबाइल: यदि नए वाहनाें पर राेडटैक्स काे छूट मिली ताे ऑटोमोबाइल कारोबारी कोविड नियमों का पालन करते हुए दूरी का पालन करते हुए स्टॉल लगाएंगे। जिस जगह पर ऑटोमोबाइल सेक्टर लगता है वहां इस बार ज्यादा जगह खाली है इसलिए ज्यादा स्टॉल भी लग सकते हैं।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser