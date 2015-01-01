पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Gwalior
  Two 7 storey Buildings Will Be Built In DD Nagar, Work Will Start From February, The State Government Approved The Project

तैयारी:डीडी नगर में 7 मंजिला दो इमारतें बनेंगी, फरवरी से शुरू होगा काम, राज्य शासन ने प्रोजेक्ट को दी मंजूरी

ग्वालियर4 घंटे पहले
  • एमपी हाउसिंग बोर्ड का प्रोजेक्ट, 240 फ्लैट व 274 दुकानें बनेंगी

दीनदयाल नगर में एमपी हाउसिंग बोर्ड सात मंजिला दाे इमारतें बनाएगा। व्यावसायिक सहित आवासीय इन दोनों इमारतों में कुल 240 आवास बनाए जाएंगे और 274 दुकानें बनेंगी। राज्य शासन ने इस प्रोजेक्ट को अनुमति देकर नोटिफिकेशन जारी कर दिया है। फरवरी में इन इमारतों को बनाने की प्रक्रिया शुरू होने की उम्मीद है। इस प्रोजेक्ट पर 61 करोड़ रुपए खर्च होंगे। हाउसिंग बोर्ड फरवरी से यहां फ्लैट की बुकिंग शुरू करने की तैयारी में है।
गौरतलब है कि डीडी नगर योजना के तहत हाउसिंग बोर्ड यहां मकान बनाकर बेच रहा है। कुछ सेक्टरों में होटल, अस्पताल और निजी स्कूलों के लिए भूखंड खाली छोड़े गए थे, लेकिन कीमत बढ़ने के कारण इन्हें खरीदने में लाेगाें ने दिलचस्पी नहीं ली। इस कारण बाेर्ड ने जमीन का उपयोग बदलकर यहां बहुमंजिला इमारतें बनाने का प्रोजेक्ट तैयार किया। करीब चार साल की कवायद के इस प्राेजेक्ट काे मंजूरी मिली है। बोर्ड 1 बीएचके फ्लैट 10 लाख रुपए , 2 बीएचके 25 लाख रुपए और 3 बीएचके 33 लाख रुपए में बेचेगा। दुकानों के लिए अाॅफसेट राशि तय नहीं हो सकी है।

प्रोजेक्ट एक नजर में
सेक्टर-ए: होटल के लिए छाेटी गई .97 हेक्टेयर जमीन पर सात मंजिला इमारत बनेगी। इसमें 140 आवास और 156 दुकानें बनाईं जाएंगी। इस पर 35 करोड़ रुपए खर्च होंगे।
सेक्टर-बी: मंगल भवन के पीछे स्थित 0.61 हेक्टेयर जमीन पर सात मंजिला इमारत में 100 आवास अाैर 118 दुकानें बनाईं जाएंगी। इस पर 26 करोड़ रुपए खर्च किए जाएंगे।

एयरफाेर्स से लेनी पड़ी एनओसी
दीनदयाल नगर के पास एयरफोर्स स्टेशन है। प्लान सात मंजिला इमारतें बनाने का हाेने के कारण एमपी हाउसिंग बोर्ड ने एयरफोर्स से अनापत्ति प्रमाण-पत्र लिया है। साथ ही टाउन एंड कंट्री प्लानिंग से मंजूरी लेना चाही, लेकिन वहां से जी प्लस-वन इमारत बनाने की बात कहकर प्रकरण शासन को भेज दिया गया था।

नोटिफिकेशन हो गया है जल्दी काम शुरू होगा
^दीनदयाल नगर में 7 मंजिला दाे इमारतों वाले प्रोजेक्ट को स्वीकृति मिल गई है। राज्य शासन ने गजट नोटिफिकेशन भी कर दिया है। मैं जल्द दोनों जगह को देखूंगा।
-भरत यादव, आयुक्त, हाउसिंग बोर्ड

