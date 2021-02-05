पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पेइंग गेस्ट लगा गईं 25 लाख का चूना:जालंधर से आईं दो युवतियां, 600 रुपए में रूम लिया और 20 लाख रुपए नकद, 12 तोला सोना चोरी कर ले गईं

ग्वालियर5 मिनट पहले
पटेल नगर में प्रॉपर्टी कारोबारी के घर में इसी रूम में ठहरी थीं दोनों शातिर युवतियां, जो 25 लाख रुपए का माल चोरी कर ले गईं
  • पटेल नगर मनोहर इंक्लेव के पास हुई घटना
  • सोमवार रात 8 बजे से दोपहर 1 बजे के बीच हुई वारदात

पंजाब के जालंधर से आईं दो युवतियां पेइंग गेस्ट बनकर एक प्रॉपर्टी कारोबारी के घर से 25 लाख रुपए का माल चोरी कर ले गई हैं। दोनों युवती सोमवार रात 8 बजे आई थीं। यहां 600 रुपए में रूम लिया। मंगलवार दोपहर 1 बजे चली गईं। उनके जाने के बाद शाम 7 बजे पता लगा कि अलमारी से 20 लाख रुपए नकद, लगभग 12 तोला सोने के जेवरात चोरी हो गए है। घटना की सूचना तत्काल पुलिस को दी है। विश्वविद्यालय थाना पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर जांच शुरू कर दी है। पूरे घर में कहीं भी सीसीटीवी कैमरा नहीं लगा है। वृद्ध दंपति पेइंग गेस्ट क्यों रखते थे यह बात साफ नहीं हो सकी है।

पटेल नगर में अशोक माखीजा के इसी मकान में ठहरी थी दोनों युवतियां, दूसरी मंजिल पर रूम किराये पर लिया था

शहर के पटेल नगर मनोहर इंक्लेव के पास निवासी 61 वर्षीय अशोक माखीजा प्रॉपर्टी कारोबारी हैं। यहां वह पत्नी किरन माखीजा के साथ रहते हैं। उनकी एक बेटी है, वह दिल्ली में रहती है। अशोक का अच्छा कारोबार है फिर भी वह घर पर गेस्ट हाउस चलाते हैं। वह सिर्फ लड़कियों को पेइंग गेस्ट के रूप में रूम किराये पर देते हैं। रूम के चार्ज में नाश्ता, खाना भी शामिल रहता है। सोमवार रात 8 बजे दो युवतियां उनके यहां रूम लेने पहुंची थीं। उन्होंने बताया था कि वह पंजाब के जालंधर से आई हैं। उन्होंने अपना परिचय 29 वर्षीय बबीता और 30 वर्षीय गुलप्रीत कौर बताया था। 600 रुपए में एक दिन के लिए रूम लिया था। रात को उन्होंने खाना खाया और सुबह नाश्ता भी किया। मंगलवार दोपहर वह अपना सामान समेटकर चली गईं। उनके जाने के बाद जब अशोक माखीजा की पत्नी किरन अलमारी में कुछ सामान निकालने पहुंची तो पता लगा कि लॉकर से 20 लाख रुपए नकद, करीब 12 तोला सोना गायब था। इसके बाद उन्होंने पति को सारी बात बताई। आखिर में पुलिस को मामले की सूचना दी गई। पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर जांच पड़ताल की है।

चोरी की वारदात के संबंध में बताती मकान मालिक किरन माखीजा

किसी श्वेता का नाम बताकर आई थीं दोनों

अशोक कुमार माखीजा ने पुलिस को बताया है कि दोनों युवतियां जब आईं थी तो दोनों ने बताया था कि उनकी एक सहेली श्वेता निवासी दिल्ली यहां पहले रूक कर गई है। उसी ने उन्हें यहां का पता दिया था। इस पर माखीजा परिवार ने उन्हें आसानी से रूम दे दिया। पर उन्हें नहीं पता था कि यह दोनों युवती उनको इतना बड़ा झटका दे जाएंगी।

बिना दस्तावेज के रूम दिया किराये पर

पुलिस ने जब पूछताछ की तो पता लगा कि माखीजा परिवार ने दोनों युवतियों को रूम एक दिन के लिए किराये पर दिया तो उनसे कोई दस्तावेज नहीं लिया था। न ही उनका यह अघोषित गेस्ट हाउस की कोई सूचना विश्वविद्यालय थाना में दी गई थी। अपने आप में यह बातें कई सवाल खड़े कर रही हैं। अशोक माखीजा के पास इतनी प्रॉपर्टी है तो पेइंग गेस्ट रखने की क्या जरूरत पड़ी। यदि वह दोनों युवतियां उनका गला काटकर हत्या कर लूटपाट कर जाती तो इसके लिए कौन जिम्मेदार होता।

रात को पी थी शराब

ऐसा पता लगा है कि घर की मालिक ने पुलिस को यह भी बताया है कि दोनों युवतियों ने रात को शराब भी पी थी। इसलिए उनका इस तरह रहना पसंद नहीं आया था। रुपयों के बारे में किरन माखीजा ने बताया है कि इसमें 5 लाख रुपए तो कुछ दिन पहले ही उनके भाई दे गए थे। भाई की बेटी की शादी है। उसके इंतजाम के लिए रखे थे। अन्य कैश उनका ही था।

