धोखाधड़ी का प्रकरण:दो पुलिस अधिकारी किए लाइन हाजिर, विभागीय जांच भी शुरू; एसपी ने हाई कोर्ट में पेश किया जवाब बताया

ग्वालियर4 घंटे पहले
  • मामला पुलिस थाना बहोड़ापुर का, 14 साल पुराने मामले की जांच में नहीं पेश किया गया आरोप-पत्र

धोखाधड़ी के प्रकरण में पुलिस अधिकारी महिपाल सिंह और विमल सिंह को लाइन हाजिर कर दिया गया है, साथ ही दोनों के खिलाफ विभागीय जांच भी शुरू कर दी गई है। ग्वालियर एसपी अमित संघी ने रामबाबू शर्मा की याचिका पर जवाब पेश करते हुए बताया कि 14 साल पुराने मामले में आरोप पत्र दाखिल करने में हो रही देरी के मामले में की गई प्रारंभिक जांच में कुल पांच अधिकारी दोषी पाए गए। इनमें से रामप्रताप सिंह भदौरिया और राघवेंद्र सिंह परमार सेवानिवृत्त हो चुके हैं। जबकि , देवेंद्र सिंह के खिलाफ इसलिए कार्रवाई नहीं की गई क्योंकि वर्तमान में वे इंदौर में ट्रैफिक पुलिस में पदस्थ हैं।

दरअसल, रामबाबू शर्मा ने अगस्त 2003 में पुलिस थाना बहोड़ापुर में कुछ लोगों के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी का मामला दर्ज कराया था। मामले की जांच के बाद पुलिस ने न्यायालय में खात्मा रिपोर्ट पेश की लेकिन न्यायालय ने उसे खारिज करते हुए पुलिस को पुन: रिपोर्ट पेश करने का निर्देश दिया। हालांकि, आदेश की अनदेखी करते हुए पुलिस ने रिपोर्ट पेश नहीं की। रामबाबू ने हाई कोर्ट में याचिका दायर करते हुए रिपोर्ट पेश करने व दोषी अधिकारियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने की मांग की।

