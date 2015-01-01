पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैंक से रुपए निकालते समय रहें सावधान:बैंक कर्मचारी से टकराए दो किशोर, जेब से पार कर ले गए 60 हजार रुपए

ग्वालियर
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • पनिहार के बरई में सेन्ट्रल बैंक ऑफ इंडिया की घटना

यदि आप बैंक में रुपए निकालने जा रहे हैं तो सावधान रहें। शहर सहित देहात इलाकों की बैंक में भी कम उम्र के चोर सक्रिय हैं। एक दिन पहले पनिहार की सेन्ट्रल बैंक ऑफ इंडिया की बरई ब्रांच में दो 12 से 14 साल के लड़के बैंक कर्मचारी से टकराए और उनकी जेब से 60 हजार रुपए पार कर ले गए। वारदात की सूचना पुलिस को दी गई। पुलिस ने मामला जांच में लिया है। इस मामले में फुटेज देखने के बाद गुरुवार सुबह पुलिस ने चोरी का मामला दर्ज किया है।

शहर से 35 किलोमीटर दूर पनिहार थाना क्षेत्र के बरई गांव निवासी राजेन्द्र चौरसिया पुत्र कमल चौरसिया बैंक कर्मचारी है। अभी वह सेंट्रल बैंक ऑफ इंडिया की बरई ब्रांच में पदस्थ है। बुधवार को वह बैंक में काम कर रहे थे। तभी किसी काम से बैंक मैनेजर ने उन्हें बुला लिया। राजेन्द्र काउंटर के 60 हजार रुपए जेब में रखकर जाने लगे। इसी समय दो किशोर से उन्हें धक्का लगा और वह गिर गए। किशोरों ने उन्हें उठाया और माफी मांगकर आगे बढ़ गए। इसी दौरान उनकी जेब से 60 हजार रुपए पार कर दिए। मामले का पता उस समय चला जब वह बैंक मैनेजर से मिलने के बाद वापस अपनी सीट पर आए और जेब में हाथ डाला तो रुपए नहीं थे। मामले का पता चलते ही पुलिस को सूचना दी। सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और जांच शुरू कर दी।

सीसीटीवी फुटेज में दिखे दो किशोर

पुलिस ने जब बैंक में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे खंगाले तो वारदात को अंजाम देते हुए एक 14 साल और दूसरा 12 साल के दो लड़के दिखे हैं, जो बैंक कर्मचारी से टकराए थे। पुलिस ने फुटेज के आधार पर संदेहियों की तलाश शुरू कर दी है। वारदात को अंजाम देने के लिए पहले एक लड़के ने जूता पहनने का नाटक कर बैंक कर्मचारी को गिराया और उनके गिरते ही उठाने के बहाने दूसरे लड़के ने उनकी जेब से रुपए निकाल लिए।

