रेलवे:उदयपुर इंटरसिटी, ताज व चंबल एक्सप्रेस चल सकती है

ग्वालियर3 घंटे पहले
होली का त्योहार 28 मार्च को है। अब कोरोना वायरस का संक्रमण भी कम हो रहा है। इससे उत्साहित रेलवे अब मार्च तक और ज्यादा मेल और एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन चलाने की तैयारी कर रहा है। रेलवे अफसराें का कहना है कि रेलवे बोर्ड से मंजूरी मिली तो होली के पहले खजुराहो से उदयपुर के बीच चलने वाली इंटरसिटी, ग्वालियर से हावड़ा के बीच चलने वाली चंबल एक्सप्रेस और निजामुद्दीन से झांसी के बीच चलने वाली ताज एक्सप्रेस चल सकती है। इसके लिए रेलवे तैयारी कर रहा है।

दरअसल, कोरोना वायरस का संक्रमण शुरू होने के कारण बीते वर्ष 23 मार्च से अभी भी कई महत्वपूर्ण ट्रेनें रद्द चल रही हैं। इससे यात्रियाें को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा है। इतना ही नहीं ग्वालियर, भिंड और इटावा, कोटा रूट पर एक भी ट्रेन नहीं चल रही हैं। इससे यात्री आवागमन को परेशान हैं। यात्रियों को बस एवं निजी वाहनों द्वारा आवागमन करने को मजबूर होना पड़ रहा है।

