  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Gwalior
  • Unaided Corporation And Police Staff Ahead Of Sidewalk Traders; Only 20 Footpath Goods Seized In A Day

बाड़ा का कबाड़ा:फुटपाथ कारोबारियों के आगे बेबस निगम और पुलिस का अमला; दिनभर में सिर्फ 20 फुटपाथियों का सामान जब्त

ग्वालियरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फुटपाथियों का हुजूम ट्रैफिक व्यवस्था चौपट

महाराज बाड़ा की सड़कों पर बैठने वाले फुटपाथ कारोबारियों पर निगम अमले ने गुरुवार को कार्रवाई की। अपर आयुक्त मुकुल गुप्ता दोपहर में अमले के साथ पुलिस फोर्स लेकर पहुंचे। फुटपाथी जब तक दौड़ लगा पाते, तब तक 20 लोगों का सामान जब्त कर लिया। इसके बाद बाड़े की सड़कें कुछ देर के लिए ताे हॉकर्स मुक्त हो गईं। लेकिन शाम काे ऑफिस टाइम खत्म होते ही फिर से हॉकर्स सड़कों पर आ गए। निगम अमले को जैसे ही हॉकर्स के फिर से बैठने की खबर लगी तो उन्होंने पुन: बाड़े पर पहुंचकर कार्रवाई की। नगर निगम अब हॉकर्स को हटाने के लिए नई याेजना बना रहा है। इसके तहत निगम कर्मचारियों की तैनाती के समय में बदलाव किया जाएगा।

दीपावली नजदीक आते ही फुटपाथ कारोबारी फिर से काफी संख्या में आने लगे हैं। सड़कों पर आकर व्यापार करने से यातायात व्यवस्था गड़बड़ा रही है। दोपहर में जब अपर आयुक्त टीम के साथ पहुंचे, तब उन्होंने देखा कि फुटपाथियों के साथ ही ऑटो और विक्रम वाहन यातायात में व्यवधान पैदा कर रहे हैं। ये लोग कहीं भी वाहन लगाकर सवारियां भरने लगते हैं। टीम ने यहां से यात्री वाहन चालकों को भी भगाया।

निगमकर्मी दोपहर 1 से 8 बजे तक करेंगे निगरानी
निगम अफसरों के अनुसार महाराज बाड़ा क्षेत्र को फुटपाथियों से मुक्त करने के लिए बाड़े पर कर्मचारियों को तैनात करने का समय बदला जाएगा। इन्हें दोपहर एक बजे से रात आठ बजे तक तैनात करेंगे। इससे सड़क घेरकर कारोबार करने वाले यहां नहीं बैठ पाएंगे।

ट्रैफिक बिगाड़ रहे यात्री वाहनों पर कार्रवाई होगी
बाड़े पर खड़े होकर ट्रैफिक में बाधा पहुंचाने वाले यात्री वाहनों पर पुलिस के माध्यम से कार्रवाई की जाएगी। निगम के अफसर पुलिस के साथ बैठक बैठक करेंगे। इसके बाद जो भी यात्री वाहन गलत तरीके से बाड़ा पर खड़ा होगा। उस वाहन चालक का लाइसेंस निरस्त कर दिया जाएगा।

सड़कों पर नहीं बैठने देंगे हॉकर्स
महाराज बाड़ा की सड़कों पर फुटपाथ कारोबारियों को नहीं बैठने देंगे। इसके लिए नया प्लान सोमवार से लागू कर दिया जाएगा। यात्री वाहन भी बाड़ा पर यातायात प्रभावित कर रहे हैं। उनके खिलाफ भी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। -मुकुल गुप्ता, अपर आयुक्त नगर निगम

