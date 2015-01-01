पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तकनीकी शिक्षा:आईटीआई में खाली सीटों के लिए 15 तक करा सकते हैं पंजीयन

ग्वालियर3 घंटे पहले
तकनीकी शिक्षा विभाग द्वारा प्रदेश के शासकीय औद्योगिक प्रशिक्षण संस्थान (आईटीआई) में 10,149 खाली सीटों पर पुन: प्रवेश प्रक्रिया होगी। इसके लिए पंजीयन 15 नवंबर तक होंगे। पंजीयन में होने वाली किसी भी गलती और च्वॉइस फिलिंग प्रक्रिया इस तिथि तक विद्यार्थियों को पूरी करनी होगी।

खाली सीटों के लिए सूची 16 नवंबर को जारी की जाएगी। इस सूची में जिन प्रतिभागियों के नाम आएंगे, उन्हें संबंधित संस्थान में 17 नवंबर तक अपनी उपस्थिति दर्ज करानी होगी। इस संबंध में तकनीक शिक्षा विभाग की ओर से निर्देश भी जारी किए गए हैं। इसके बाद संस्थान में खाली सीटों को वेटिंग लिस्ट के आधार पर भरा जाएगा। इसकी प्रक्रिया 19 नवंबर से प्रारंभ होगी।

