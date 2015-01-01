पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अतिक्रमण अभियान:ग्वालियर की राजपायगा रोड पर ठेले हटाने पर हंगामा, बहस चक्काजाम

ग्वालियरएक घंटा पहले
निगम के अमले को देख ठेला लेकर जाता फल वाला

राजपायगा और हॉस्पिटल रोड पर नगर निगम ठेले वालों पर कार्रवाई करने के बाद हंगामा शुरू हो गया। हंगामा करते हुए ठेला वालों ने चक्काजाम कर दिया। हंगामा हुआ तो पुलिस भी पहुंच गई। साथ ही विधायक ग्वालियर पूर्व सतीश सिकरवार भी पहुंच गए। उन्होंने नगर निगम अफसरों से ठेला चालको को कुछ समय देने और बात कर समस्या का हल निकालने की बात कही है।

ग्वालियर के राजपायगा और हॉस्पिटल रोड पर सड़क पर खड़े फल, सब्जी और नाश्ता वालों के कारण दिन भर ट्रैफिक जाम होता है। जिस कारण आम लोग विशेषकर हॉस्पिटल आने वाले मरीज तक प्रभावित होते हैं। इसी वजह से मंगलवार सुबह नगर निगम आयुक्त संदीप माकिन खुद निगम का अमला लेकर राजपायगा रोड पर अतिक्रमण हटाने पहुंचे थे। अभी वो कुछ चबूतरे हटाने के बाद ठेले वालों को हटा रहे थे। तभी ठेला चालकों ने हंगामा कर दिया। कार्रवाई के विरोध में जाम लगा दिया। सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस भी पहुंच गई है। यहां निगम अफसरों से हंगामा कर रहे लोगों की तीखी बहस भी हुई। हालात और बिगड़ते उससे पहले विधयाक सतीश सिकरवार पहुंचे और सुलह कराई। साथ ही समय देने के बाद आठ ठेला चालकों के लिए व्यवस्था करने के लिए कहा है।

