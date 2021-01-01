पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीएम आने से पहले नगरीय प्रशासन आयुक्त ने कसा शिकंजा:सफाई को लेकर सख्त दिखे नगरीय प्रशासन आयुक्त बोले- कोई भी कमी न छोड़ें, समझा कैसे हो रहा है डोर टू डोर कचरा कलेक्शन

ग्वालियर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सागरताल के पास सरकारी आवासों के निर्माण कार्य को देखते हुए नगरीय प्रशासन आयुक्त निकुंज श्रीवास्तव। - Dainik Bhaskar
सागरताल के पास सरकारी आवासों के निर्माण कार्य को देखते हुए नगरीय प्रशासन आयुक्त निकुंज श्रीवास्तव।
  • नगरीय प्रशासन आयुक्त निकुंज श्रीवास्तव ग्वालियर प्रवास पर आए
  • 7 फरवरी को सीएम के आने से पहले कार्यों की समीक्षा की

चार दिन बाद 7 फरवरी को सीएम शिवराज सिंह को ग्वालियर में नगर निगम व स्मार्ट सिटी के कार्यों को देखना है। सीएम के सामने कोई बखेड़ा खड़ा न हो इससे पहले ही नगरीय प्रशासन आयुक्त निंकुज श्रीवास्तव बुधवार को ग्वालियर पहुंच गए हैं। उन्होंने सबसे पहले सफाई व्यवस्था का निरीक्षण किया है। बैठक में निगम के अफसरों को कसते हुए साफ कहा है कि सफाई व्यवस्था में कोई भी कमी न छोड़ें। इसके बाद डोर टू डोर कचरा कलेक्शन का निरीक्षण कर पूरी प्रक्रिया को समझा है।

याद रहे कि ग्वालियर में सफाई व्यवस्था को लेकर सीएम ने कुछ समय पहले वीसी में काफी नाराजगी दिखाते हुए मुख्य सचिव को निर्देश दिए थे कि वह नगर निगम आयुक्त ग्वालियर को तत्काल प्रभाव से हटाएं। तब संदीप माकिन को हटाया गया था। निरीक्षण के दौरान नगर निगम आयुक्त शिवम वर्मा, अपर आयुक्त नरोत्तम भार्गव सहित अन्य संबंधित अधिकारी उपस्थित थे।

सफाई व्यवस्था को लेकर निगमायुक्त शिवम वर्मा को निर्देश देते नगरीय प्रशासन आयुक्त निकुंज श्रीवास्तव
सफाई व्यवस्था को लेकर निगमायुक्त शिवम वर्मा को निर्देश देते नगरीय प्रशासन आयुक्त निकुंज श्रीवास्तव

नगरीय प्रशासन आयुक्त निकुंज कुमार श्रीवास्तव बुधवार को ग्वालियर प्रवास पर आए हैं। ग्वालियर प्रवास के दौरान उन्होंने शहर में घूमकर कर डोर टू डोर कचरा संग्रहण व्यवस्था, सफाई व्यवस्था देखी है। इसके बाद विभिन्न विकास कार्यों को देखकर उनकी समीक्षा की है। नगरीय प्रशासन आयुक्त ने अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए कि विकास कार्यों का फायदा आम जनता को समय पर मिले तो यह बहुत अच्छा होगा। इसलिए जो प्रोजेक्ट अधूरे पड़े हैं उनको तत्काल समय सीमा में पूरा करने का काम करें।

जल्दी बनाओं आवास, जिससे लोग रह सकें

नगरीय प्रशासन आयुक्त निकुंज श्रीवास्तव ने सागर ताल पर प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना के तहत बनाए जा रहे आवासों का निरीक्षण भी किया है। यहां काफी धीमी गति से काम देखकर निगम आयुक्त को निर्देश दिए कि आवासों का कार्य एवं आवंटन जल्द पूरा करें। जिससे लोग यहां रहें और रौनक बढ़े।

जल्द शुरू करें वाॅटर ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट

इसके बाद नगरीय प्रशासन आयुक्त जलालपुर में बन रहे सीवर ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट एवं वाॅटर ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट को देखने पहुंचे। वाॅटर ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट जल्द चालू करने के लिए अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए हैं। जिससे लोगों को उसका फायदा मिल सके।

