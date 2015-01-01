पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

तलघर में पार्किंग:ग्वालियर में व्यापारियों के विरोध के बीच खाली कराए तलघर, कुछ किए बंद

एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
घोरपड़े का बाड़ा में तलघर खाली कराता नगर नगम और बाहर खड़ी पुलिस
  • नगर निगम अमले ने 13 तलघरों पर की कार्रवाई

बुधवार को नगर निगम के अमले ने व्यापारियों विरोध के बाद भी लश्कर और बाड़ा के आसपास 13 तलघरों पर कार्रवाई की है। इन्हें हाईकोर्ट के आदेश के बाद पार्किंग के लिए खाली कराया गया है। इनमें जिंसी नाला नंबर 1,2,3, दौलतगंज घोरपड़े का बाड़ा, हुजरात रोड़ आदि जगह तलघर खाली कराए हैं। साथ ही कुछ जगह पार्किंग शुरू भी करा दी है। साथ ही कुछ तलघर को बंद करवा दिया गया है।

हाईकोर्ट ने लश्कर सर्कल में 13 तलघरों को खाली कराकर पार्किंग की व्यवस्था करने के निर्देश नगर निगम को दिए थे। क्योंकि जिंसी नाला नंबर 1,2,3 व दौलतगंज में सबसे ज्यादा ट्रैफिक जाम सड़क पर खड़े वाहनों के कारण होता है। ऐसे में तलघरों का व्यवसायिक उपयोग होने पर कई शिकायतें पहुंची थी। इसी सिलसिले में बुधवार सुबह से ही नगर निगम का अमला महाराज बाड़ा पर पहुंच गया था। पर पुलिस फोर्स नहीं मिलने से सुबह-सुबह कार्रवाई शुरू नहीं हो सकी। दोपहर तक पुलिस फोर्स मिला इसके बाद कार्रवाई शुरू की गई। व्यापारियों ने भी कार्रवाई पर विरोध जताया है, पर पुलिस फोर्स काफी संख्या में होने पर कोई हंगामा नहीं हो सका है।

यहां कराई पार्किंग की व्यवस्था

नगर निगम की टीम ने हुजराज रोड स्थित राहुल कुमार के मल्टी में तलघर खाली कराकर यहां अभी से ही पार्किंग शुरू करा दी। इसके अलावा जिंसी नाला नंबर-2 पर अनीता श्रीवास्तव की मल्टी में तलघर को खाली कराने के बाद पार्किंग के लिए खोल दिया। जबकि जिंसी नाला नंबर-3 गिरधारी लाल, दौलतगंज घोरपड़े का बाड़ा में कपूरी बाई घोरडपड़े, आलीशान फर्नीचर, हुजरात रोड पर दो तलघर सहित अन्य तलघर खाली कराए हैं। इनमें से कुछ को बंद कर दिया गया है।

दीनारपुर मंडी में खाली कराई शासकीय जमीन

नगर निगम के अमले के साथ लेकर जिला प्रशासन की टीम ने एंटी माफिया मुहीम के चलते गोला का मंदिर दीनारपुर गल्ला मंडी के आसपास शासकीय जमीन को माफिया से मुक्त कराया है। कुछ माफिया दीनारपुर मंडी की शासकीय जमीन पर कब्जा कर उस पर प्लॉट निकालकर बेच रहे थे। प्रशासन को काफी विरोध की आशंका थी इसलिए काफी संख्या में पुलिस बल भी मौजूद रहा, लेकिन प्रशासन के तेवर देखकर कोई हंगामा नहीं हुआ है। प्रशासन ने 1 घंटे में पूरी जमीन खाली करा ली।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंलालू ने भाजपा विधायक ललन पासवान से फोन पर 3 बार कहा- स्पीकर के चुनाव से एब्सेंट हो जाओ - बिहार - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें