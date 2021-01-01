पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्टेशन:सर्कुलेटिंग एरिया में गलत दिशा से निकल रहे वाहन, हादसे का खतरा

ग्वालियर6 घंटे पहले
रेलवे स्टेशन के डाकघर के बगल से निकली रोड वन-वे है। लेकिन इस वन-वे से गलत साइड से वाहन चालक प्रवेश कर रहे हैं। इससे दुर्घटना की संभावना बनी हुई है। आरपीएफ थाना के सामने बने ऑटो स्टैंड और दो पहिया वाहन चालक रांग साइड से निकलते हैं। सुबह और शाम ट्रेनों का आवागमन ज्यादा रहता है। इसी समय गलत साइड से वाहन प्रवेश करते हैं।

वन-वे रोड से दोनों तरफ से वाहन आने और पार्किंग स्टैंड के पास मोड़ है। गलत साइड से वाहन सीधे डाकघर भवन के पास से स्टेशन बजरिया रोड पर निकलते है। स्टेशन में हर दिन लगभग 10 हजार यात्रियाें का आना जाना है। पार्किंग में वाहन खड़े करने और यहां से वाहन लेकर जाने वाले अधिकतर गलत साइड से वाहन लेकर निकलते हैं।

रोजाना 10 हजार यात्रियों का आवागमन
आरपीएफ के टीआई आनंद स्वरूप पांडेय का कहना था कि पिछले कुछ दिनों से रोज दो से तीन वाहन को जब्त करने की कार्रवाई की जा रही है। बीते रोज 3 वाहन जब्त किए हैं। इनमें बाइक और कार हैं जो गलत साइड से प्रवेश कर रहे थे। अब ऐसे वाहनों को कोर्ट में पेश किया जाएगा।

