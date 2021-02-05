पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छात्रा को बंधक बनाकर किया दुष्कर्म:स्कूल से लौट रही छात्रा को खेत में घसीटकर ले गया पड़ोसी; दुष्कर्म कर धमकाने के लिए बनाया वीडियो

ग्वालियर38 मिनट पहले
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
  • हस्तिनापुर के गनपत का पुरा और सिरसौद गांव के बीच हुई वारदात
  • पुलिस ने की FIR, आरोपी अभी भी फरार

स्कूल से परीक्षा देकर घर लौट रही 14 वर्षीय छात्रा के साथ पड़ोसी ने जंगल में दुष्कर्म किया है। पहले युवक ने छात्रा के मुंह पर हाथ रखकर उसका अपहरण किया और जंगल में ले जाकर दुष्कर्म की वारदात को अंजाम दिया है। छात्रा पुलिस में जाकर शिकायत न करे इसके लिए उसने उसका अश्लील वीडियो भी बनाया है। घटना गुरुवार दोपहर हस्तिनापुर के गनपत का पुरा और सिरसौद गांव के बीच की है। पीड़ित छात्रा ने शुक्रवार को थाना पहुंचकर शिकायत की है। पुलिस ने आरोपी के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया है। आरोपी की तलाश की जा रही है।

शहर से करीब 25 किलोमीटर दूर हस्तिनापुर थाना के गनपत का पुरा गांव निवासी 14 वर्षीय रानी (बदला हुआ नाम) 9वीं की छात्रा है। वह पास के ही गांव सिरसौद के शासकीय स्कूल में पढ़ती है। गुरुवार को उसकी परीक्षा थी। वह परीक्षा देकर जब दोपहर में घर लौट रही थी तभी गांव से एक किलोमीटर दूर उसे रास्ते में गांव में ही रहने वाला आनंद कुशवाह मिल गया। उसने छात्रा को बात करने के लिए रोका और मुंह दबाकर उसे जंगल में खींच ले गया। यहां उसके साथ दुष्कर्म की घटना को अंजाम दिया। इतना ही नहीं आरोपी ने लड़की को ब्लैकमेल करने के लिए उसका अश्लील वीडियो भी शूट कर लिया, जिससे वह किसी से कुछ कह नहीं सके।

रात भर दहशत में रही पीड़ित छात्रा

आरोपी ने धमकाया था कि यदि उसने इस घटना का जिक्र किसी से किया तो वह उसका वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल कर देगा। इस धमकी से वह काफी डर गई थी। रात भर दहशत में रही, लेकिन शुक्रवार को छात्रा ने हिम्मत दिखाई और अपने पिता को लेकर हस्तिनापुर थाना में पहुंच गई। पुलिस ने भी बिना देर किए आरोपी पर मामला दर्ज किया है। आरोपी की तलाश जारी है।

पुलिस को है यह डर

पुलिस आरोपी को पकड़ने के लिए दबिश दे रही है, लेकिन अभी वह हाथ नहीं आया है। पुलिस को डर है कि इस बीच आरोपी कहीं वीडियो वायरल नहीं कर दे, क्योंकि चंद मिनट में सोशल मीडिया पर कोई भी वायरल वीडियो एक शहर से दूसरे शहर में पहुंच जाता है।

