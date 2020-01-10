पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

वर्चुअल प्रतियोगिताओं का आयोजन:आईटीएम ग्लोबल स्कूल में हुईं वर्चुअल प्रतियोगिताएं, छात्रों ने घर से सुनाई कविताएं

ग्वालियर13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

आईटीएम ग्लोबल स्कूल में सोमवार को वर्चुअल प्रतियोगिताओं का आयोजन किया गया। इसमें प्री-प्राइमरी से सीनियर ग्रेड तक के विद्यार्थियों ने भाग लिया। सबसे पहले क्विज का आयोजन हुआ। इसके जरिए छात्रों की नॉलेज परखी गई। इसके बाद स्पेल-बी का आयोजन हुआ। इसके माध्यम से छात्रों का शब्द ज्ञान परखा गया। इसमें छात्रों को एक शब्द बोलकर उसकी स्पेलिंग बोलना थी। इसी क्रम में शो एंड टेल प्रतियोगिता हुई। इसमें छात्रों ने प्रॉप का उपयोग कर रोचक कहानियां सुनाईं। इसके बाद कविता पाठ का आयोजन हुआ।

यह रहे विजेता
हिंदी देशभक्ति कविता वाचन ग्रेड-1 में पवित्रा कौशल, ग्रेड-2 में प्रीतिका सिंघल, ग्रेड-3 में कार्तिकेय मिश्रा, भवदीप सिंह, ग्रेड-4 में आयुषा गुप्ता विजेता रहीं। स्पेल बी काॅम्पटीशन में संस्कार यादव, कृष्णा दुबे, अथर्व एस चौैहान विजेता रहे। शो एंड टेल काॅम्पटीशन मेें कार्तिकेय शर्मा विजेता रहे।

0
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंधोनी के खिलाफ पिछले 5 में से एक ही मुकाबला जीत सकी रॉयल्स; रेग्युलर कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ के साथ उतरेगी टीम, स्टोक्स और बटलर नहीं खेलेंगे - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज घर से संबंधित कार्यों को संपन्न करने में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। किसी विशेष व्यक्ति का सानिध्य प्राप्त हुआ। जिससे आपकी विचारधारा में महत्वपूर्ण परिवर्तन होगा। भाइयों के साथ चला आ रहा संपत्ति य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

फीडबैक दें