प्रदूषण बढ़ा:धुंध बढ़ने से दृश्यता घटकर 2 किमी पर आई, दिन का पारा 28.7 डिग्री पर, 48 घंटे बाद रात का पारा चढ़ेगा

ग्वालियर42 मिनट पहले
कैंसर पहाड़ी, समय: दोपहर 3 बजे
  • प्रदूषण का स्तर बढ़ने के कारण धुंध का असर बढ़ा

दिल्ली में बढ़े प्रदूषण का असर ग्वालियर-चंबल संभाग तक है। इसके कारण यहां उत्तरी हवा आ रही है और इससे दो दिन से शहर में धुंध का असर बढ़ा है। मंगलवार को दृश्यता घटकर आधी रह गई। सामान्य तौर पर दृश्यता 4 किमी रहती है, लेकिन मंगलवार को सुबह के समय दृश्यता 2.5 किमी रिकॉर्ड हुई। जबकि शाम को 2 किमी दर्ज की गई।

मौसम विभाग के अनुसार वातावरण में धूल के कण तैर रहे हैं, जो ऊपरी सतह तक नहीं जा पा रहे हैं। इससे प्रदूषण का स्तर बढ़ा है। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार 12 नवंबर को नया पश्चिमी विक्षोभ सक्रिय हो रहा है। इससे अगले 24 घंटे के दौरान रात का तापमान फिर से बढ़त के साथ दर्ज होगा। जबकि दिन के तापमान में दीपावली के बाद तेजी से गिरावट आएगी। इससे दिन में भी हल्की सर्दी का अहसास शहरवासी करने लगेंगे।

दिन का पारा 28.7 डिग्री पर आया: मंगलवार को सुबह के समय धुंध रही। साथ ही तापमान में गिरावट आने के कारण सुबह के समय लोगों ने ठंड का अहसास किया। पिछले दिन की तुलना में अधिकतम तापमान 1 डिग्री सेल्सियस गिरावट के साथ 28.7 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। यह सामान्य 2.1 डिग्री कम रहा। जबकि न्यूनतम तापमान 0.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस गिरावट के साथ 11.3 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। यह सामान्य से 1.7 डिग्री कम रहा। सुबह की आर्द्रता 84 फीसदी रही। यह सामान्य से 23 फीसदी अधिक रही। जबकि शाम की आर्द्रता 55 फीसदी रही। यह सामान्य से 7 फीसदी अधिक रही।

आगे क्या: कल से पश्चिमी विक्षोभ फिर से सक्रिय हो रहा है
दीपावली के बाद दिन में भी लोग सर्दी का अहसास करने लगेंगे। वहीं 12 नवंबर को पश्चिमी विक्षोभ फिर से सक्रिय हो रहा है। इससे अगले 48 घंटे के दौरान रात का तापमान बढ़त के साथ दर्ज होगा। पश्चिमी विक्षोभ 15 नवंबर तक गुजर जाएगा, जिसके बाद तापमान गिरने का फिर से सिलसिला शुरू होगा।
-वेद प्रकाश सिंह, वरिष्ठ मौसम वैज्ञानिक

