कोरोना प्रभावित क्षेत्रों से ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट:मास्क में दिखे मतदाता और पीपीई किट में मतदानकर्मी

ग्वालियरएक घंटा पहले
  • डर के बावजूद लोग घरों से निकले और अपना विधायक चुनने के लिए डाले वोट

कोरोना महामारी के बीच ग्वालियर की तीन विधानसभा सीटों (ग्वालियर, ग्वालियर पूर्व एवं डबरा) में उपचुनाव के लिए मंगलवार को मतदान न सिर्फ शांतिपूर्वक हुआ बल्कि मतदाताओं ने कोविड गाइड लाइन का ख्याल रखते हुए मास्क एवं ग्लब्ज पहनकर मत का प्रयोग कर लोकतंत्र को मजबूत किया।

युवा, महिला ही नहीं बुजुर्ग मतदाता भी बड़ी संख्या में घरों से निकले और उन्होंने सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन किया। जबकि मतदान कर्मियों ने पीपीई किट पहनकर मतदान कराया।

जिन क्षेत्रों में ज्यादा निकले मरीज वहां कम निकले मतदाता

कोरोना संक्रमण भले ही घटना शुरू हो गया हो, लेकिन इसका डर आज भी लोगों में दिखाई दिया। विधानसभा उपचुनाव के लिए मंगलवार को हुए मतदान के दौरान दैनिक भास्कर टीम ने उन क्षेत्रों का जायजा लिया, जिनमें बड़ी संख्या में मरीज निकले थे। इन क्षेत्रों में मतदान का प्रतिशत अन्य क्षेत्रों के मुकाबले कम रहा। हालांकि कुछ छोटी बस्तियों में इसका असर नहीं दिखा, यहां ज्यादा मरीज निकलने के बाद भी लोगों में मतदान को लेकर उत्साह दिखाई दिया।
करवाचाैथ के एक दिन पहले कम निकलीं महिलाएं

करवाचौथ के एक दिन पहले हुए मतदान के कारण महिला मतदाताओं की संख्या भी कम ही रही। खासतौर से पॉश कॉलोनियों की महिलाओं का दिन खरीदारी और त्योहार की तैयारियों में ही निकला। बाजारों में महिलाओं की भीड़ दिनभर दिखाई दी लेकिन मतदान केंद्रों पर उनकी संख्या काफी कम रही। इस वजह से पिछले चुनाव की तुलना में मतदान प्रतिशत भी प्रभावित हुआ।

ईवीएम और वीवीपैट मशीनों ने किया परेशान

  • कई बार की टेस्टिंग के बाद भी बैलेट व कंट्रोल यूनिट के अलावा वीवीपैट मशीनों ने वोटिंग के दौरान मतदान दलों को परेशान किया। इससे कुछ केंद्रों पर मतदान की रफ्तार पर असर हुआ। सबसे ज्यादा दिक्कत ग्वालियर पूर्व विधानसभा क्षेत्र में आईं।
  • चुनाव से जुड़े अफसरों के मुताबिक सुबह 5.30 बजे जब मॉकपोल हुआ तब सबसे ज्यादा मशीनें बदली गई। इस कारण मतदान केंद्र के बाहर खड़े मतदाताओं को कुछ समय के लिए इंतजार करना पड़ा।
  • मॉकपोल के दौरान तीनों विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में 13 बैलेट यूनिट, 9 कंट्रोल यूनिट व सर्वाधिक 32 वीवीपैट मशीनें काम करने की स्थिति में नहीं थीं। इसी कारण इन्हें सेक्टर ऑफिसर को सूचना देकर बदला गया। मतदान चालू होनेे के बाद भी इसी कारण 2- 2 बैलेट व कंट्रोल यूनिट तथा 17 वीवीपैट मशीनें बदलकर मतदान कराया गया। दूसरी बार भी मतदान को कुछ देर के लिए रोकना पड़ा।
  • डीएवी स्कूल स्थित मतदान केंद्र क्रमांक 334 में मशीन खराब होने के कारण सुबह 7 बजे से मतदान शुरू नहीं हो सका। यहां 8 बजे मतदान शुरू हो सका, तब तक मतदाता कतार में लगकर इंतजार करते रहे।
  • जीवाजी यूनिवर्सिटी की अध्ययन शाला में बने मतदान केंद्र 240 की ईवीएम मशीन खराब हो गई। यहां 15 लोग वापस लौट गए। मतदाता आरएन शर्मा ने बताया काफी निराशा लेकर लौट रहा हूं। हालांकि बाद में यहां मशीन बदल दी गई।
  • शासकीय माध्यमिक विद्यालय शिंदे की छावनी में स्थित मतदान केंद्र क्र. 173 में सुबह 10:00 बजे वीवीपैट मशीन की बैटरी खराब हो गई। टेक्निकल टीम ने बैटरी को बदला। इस दौरान सेक्टर मजिस्ट्रेट की टीम का मतदान केंद्र पर मौजूद दोनों पार्टियों के पोलिंग एजेंट के साथ थोड़ा विवाद हुआ।
