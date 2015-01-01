पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौत के बाद भी निभाया साथ:ग्वालियर में आत्महत्या करने वाली को धोखे के बाद मिला था साथ, पति की मौत से थी विचलित

ग्वालियरएक घंटा पहले
घटना स्थल पर जांच करते फोरेंसिक एक्सपर्ट

बेटी को गोद में लेकर ट्रेन के सामने आकर खुदकुशी करने वाली वीना को पहले प्यार में धोखा मिला था। उसके बाद विकास ने उसका हाथ थामा था। विकास के बीमारी के चलते आत्महत्या करने से वह टूट गई थी। यही कारण था कि उसके जीने की इच्छा खत्म हो गई थी। बुधवार सुबह वह बेटी को टोस दिलाने का कहकर घर से निकली थी। कुछ देर बाद ट्रैक पर दोनों के शव पड़े होने की खबर मिली।

पुरानी छावनी के अकबरपुर देव नगर निवासी 28 वर्षीय वीना वर्मा की कहानी भावुक कर देने वाली है। उसके पिता रामगोपाल वर्मा एनसीसी ऑफिस में चौकीदार हैं। वह बताते हैं कि 11 साल पहले ग्वालियर निवासी राकेश से उसकी शादी की थी। कुछ समय तक सब ठीक रहा, लेकिन उसके बाद उसे मानसिक रोगी बताते हुए पति ने छोड़ दिया, जिसका वीना को बहुत सदमा लगा। ऐसे में विकास वर्मा ने उसका हाथ थामा। चार साल पहले दोनों की शादी दोनों परिवारों की सहमति से हुई थी। सोचा था अब बेटी की जिंदगी पटरी पर आ जाएगी। पहले पति से धोखा मिलने के बाद विकास ही वीना की उम्मीद था। 3 साल पहले विकास से उसे एक बेटी का भी जन्म हुआ। सभी परिवार में काफी खुश थे, लेकिन बाद में विकास बीमार रहने लगा। बीमारी बढ़ गई, तो 5 महीने पहले विकास ने अकबरपुर रेलवे लाइन पर ट्रेन से सामने आकर खुदकुशी कर ली थी। इसके बाद से वीना भी सदमे में चली गई। पिता उसका उपचार भी करवा रहे थे, पर यह कोई नहीं जानता था कि जिस जगह पति ने जान दी थी, वहीं वीना भी बेटी के साथ प्राण त्याग देगी।

रेलवे लाइन पर हर माह 3 से 4 खुदकुशी के मामले

पुलिस के आंकड़ों की बात करें, तो हर माह 3 से 4 खुदकुशी के मामले ट्रेन के सामने आकर होते हैं। इसके बाद भी शहर के प्रमुख रेलवे प्वाइंट पर सुरक्षा के इंतजाम नहीं रहते हैं।

